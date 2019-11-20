2019-20 Mohawk Girls Basketball
Marquette Head Basketball Coach Jim Kettmann and his staff have a solid group returning from a 20-3 team to form a solid varsity team around. The Tri-Rivers East Champions should repeat as Champions this season as well. The group is headed up by two senior returning starters and leading scorers, 5’10” senior forward Miranda Peters and 6’0” senior center Tori Michels, a double-double threat.
Also returning are 6’0” junior forward Ellie”O'Brien, 5’4” senior guard Halle Kilburg, 5‘6” junior guard Delaney Banowetz, 5’7 junior forward Emma Callaghan, 5’2” junior guard Beatrice Kemp and 5’10 “ forward Holly Kremer. Newcomers looking for court time include Holly Beauchamp, Allison Kettmann, Kaylee Koos and Elise Kilburg. The team will have size, rebound very well, play defense and will be quick at the guard position.
2019-20 Comet Girls Basketball
Bellevue Head Basketball Coach Rick Reeg and staff greeted 24 girls to form his 2019-20 basketball teams from. Heading up that group will be seniors Lindsey Banowetz, Brianna Laughlin and Sally Paulsen. Also, retuning letter-winners Teresa Paulsen (starter) and Maddie Schmidt form a solid nucleus to build from.
Coach Reeg in his fifth season will have newcomers Julianna Penniston, Mariah Hueneke and Audrey Wedeking pushing for court time.
“Young players will have to play quality minutes, but our depth should make up for our inexperience. Defense will be key for a successful season. Cascade and West Branch will be teams to beat,” commented Coach Rick Reeg
