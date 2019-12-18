Boys
Maquoketa Valley 51
Marquette 35
At Delhi:
The Wildcats rallied from a 10-4 first quarter deficit to earn a 25-16 halftime lead. The Cats outscored the Mohawks 21-6 in the period to take control of the game. The Mohawks never came closer, and were defeated 51-35.
Parker Mueller and Carson Michels sparked the Mohawks out to the 10-4 lead.
Michels scored 19 points in defeat and Mueller added 8 points. The Cats had balanced scoring, two players scoring 12 points and another nine.
Scoring by quarter Maq.Valley 4 21 15 11 -51
Marquette 10 9 5 11-35 Scoring
Marquette (35) Carson Michels 19, Nic Hager 1, Parker Mueller 8, Matt Brinker 7.
Maq. Valley (51)-
A. Holtz 6,D Mensen 9. A, Ambundo 12, M.Hermis 2, A, Holtz 12, L. Zirtzman 4, M. Blrorquez 1, E. Doyle 5.
North Linn 90
Marquette 26
. At the MEC;
The Marquette boys were in trouble from the opening tip. A relentless North Linn Lynx team scored first an kept up the pressure on in a 90-24 romp past the Mohawks.
The Lynx, a Class 2A ranked team, have size and quickness and play with great effort. a very good basketball team.
Jake Anderson scored 11 points for Marquette
Scoring by quarter
North Linn26 25 20 19-90
Marquette 3 5 513 -26
Scoring
North Linn (90)
G. Vanoumey 18, A Miller 21, P .Bechen 4,D. Kurt 12,A. Hilmer 8, C. Haughenberry 8.R. Wheatley 6, K. Kult 13
Marquette (26)-
Jake Anderson 11,Carson Michels 4, Parker Mueller 2,Matt Brinker 7, Tristan Pfiffner 2
Non-Conference
Durant 54
Marquette 36
At Durant:
Marquette boys suffered a 54-36 non-conference loss to the Durant Wildcats.
A slow start got them in a deficit early The deficit grew to 23-14 at the half and the Mohawks never got closer.
Carson Michels scored 15-points 10 in the second half for Marquette. The Wildcats were led by J. Lillienthal with 24-pts and D Delong added 11.
Scoring by quarter
Durant 13 10 9 22 -54
Marquette 8 6 9 12-36
Scoring
Marquette (36)-
Carson Michels 15,Jake Anderson 7. Nic Hager 2,Tristan Pfiffner 2, Parker Mueller 3. Matt Brinker 6, Nolan Tracy 1
Girls
Maquoketa Valley 53
Marquette 38
At Delhi:
The Class 2A ranked Wildcats used long range shooting to knock off the Class 1A 4th ranked Mohawks. They Wildcats knocked down eight threes in a battle of unbeaten teams
The Mohawks held a 4-pt advantage at the end of the first period 14-10, were down just two points at the half 26-24 when the home team clamped down on defense and won the second half 27-14.
Miranda Peters led the Mohawks with 16-pts Delaney Banowetz added 11-pts including three threes. Tori Michel pulled down 13-boards in the loss. Ellie O’Brien had four assists.
Scoring by quarter
Maq.Valley 10 16 14 13-63
Marquette 14 10 9 5-38
Scoring
Marquette (38)-
Delaney Banowetz 11,Halle Kilburg 2, Tori Michel 5, Ellie O’Brien 4, Miranda Peters 16
Marquette 60
North Linn 40
At the MEC;
Superb defense and balanced scoring sent the 5th rated Mohawks flying by the highly rated Class 2A Lynx. The ability of the Mohawks back court players to break the Lynx pressure (Miranda Peters, Delaney Banowetz and Halle Kilburg) and turn that into easy scores was huge in the victory.
The win gives the Class 1A Mohawks a split with two of the state’s highly rated Class 2A basketball teams.
Delaney Banowetz started the Mohawks first quarter scoring a pair of threes to key the 16-11 lead.
The Lynx used some three pt scoring of their own to cut a 10 point deficit to 31-28 at the half.
Marquette defense and inside presence stayed strong in a 17-2 third quarter run that literally blew the game open
Tori Michels (18 points) and Miranda Peters 17 points (ball-handling) keyed the big run.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 16 11 17 23-67
North Linn 11 17 2 10 -40
Scoring
Marquette (60)-
Ellie O’Brien 8. Holly Kremer 8, Delaney Banowetz 9, Tori Michel 18, Miranda Peters 17,
North Linn (40)-
H. Bridgewater 2, C.Van Etten 6, G. Flanagan 12, A. Flanagan 6, Sydney 3, M. Stepanek 5, E. Flanagan 6
Non-conference
Marquette 67
Durant 48
At Durant:
Marquette’s front court scored three double-doubles in a blowout win over the Wildcats. They were led by Tori Michel’s 25 points and 14 rebounds. Miranda Peters added 18 points, 11 rebounds; and Ellie O’Brien had 13 points, 12 rebounds.
Holly Kremer added 8-points and 5 rebounds off the bench to give the Mohawk’s front court all their points but two .
It was still a close game in the first half. Tied at 17-17 after one period and 31-29 Marquette at the half, Marquette almost doubled up the Cats in the second half to pull away to the 67 -48 non-conference win. The win moves the Mohawks to 4-1 for the season.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 17 14 16 20-67
Durant 17 12 6 13 -48
Scoring
Marquette (67)-
Delaney Banowetz 2, Holly Kremer 8,Tori Michel 25, Ellie O’Brien 13, Miranda Peters 18.
Durant (47)-
Nicole Brown 10,Ally Happ 7,Kira Schult 10, Holly Collier 4 Kylie Kay 14, Allie Poston 2.
