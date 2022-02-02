Non Conference
Girls
Bellevue 59
Marquette 43
At the High School:
A quick start for the Comets built a big lead they never relinquished in a 59-43 win over crosstown rival Marquette.
After their seven-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night, the Comets came out ready to play on Saturday. Six different players scored in a 19-6 first quarter run. They used a tough full court press to go on 7-0 and 8-0 runs to build the lead. They pushed it to 32-19 at the half, while 11 girls played in the half.
Elise Kilburg scored 12 of Marquette’s 19 points in the half.
The Mohawks came out and cut the lead to 11 at 32-21 on a Josie Kintzel basket to start the second half. That would be as close as they would get.
The Comets went on another run and ended the third quarter 46-29.
Off the bench, Marquette’s Skylar Sieverding scored 10 second half points to lead the scoring. Kilburg had 12 to lead Marquette. Teagen Humphrey led all scores with 16 points, nine coming in the first half. Kalesia DeShaw added 10 for Bellevue.
The win moved the Comets to 11-5 and dropped the Mohawks to 8-11 for the year.
Marquette 54
Easton Valley 46
The Marquette girls ran out to a 13-5 first quarter lead, pushed it to 38-26 at the half and went on to the 54-46 victory
The River Hawks made a run at Marquette, using a 16-7 run in the final quarter to get to the final 54-46.
Elise Kilburg led Marquette with 23 points, Mega Kremer added 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Mohawks hit 13-16 free throw attempts, Easton Valley’s 4-14 attempts was the game difference.
Marquette moved to 8-8 for the year.
Cal/Wheat 44
Marquette 34
At The MEC:
The visiting Warriors improved their conference mark 10-0, 13-4 overall with a 44-34 win over the Mohawks. It was a low scoring affair with the Warriors grabbing a 12-4 lead, 28-12 at the half and leading 35-26 with one quarter to play
Three players scored Marquette's points with Elise Kilburg scoring 23. Megan Kremer had seven and Josie Kintzle 4.
Marquette fell to 8-9 on the season, 5-5 Tri-Rivers.
Durant 53
Marquette 47 ot
At Durant:
The Marquette girls rallied from a 12-point deficit in the 4th quarter to tie the game at 46-46, sending the game to overtime. In overtime they went cold and scored just a free throw to lose 53-47.
Megan Kremer had a monstrous game scoring 18 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in a losing effort. Elise Kilburg added 14 points 7 rebounds, and Skylar Sieverding knocked down three 3-pointers in her 12 point game.
The loss dropped the Mohawks to 8-10, 5-5 Tri Rivers Conference.
Boys
Easton Valley 68
Marquette 46
The River Hawks took a 15-12 first quarter lead and never trailed enroute to 68 46 conference win over a young Marquette team.
Marquette 68
Cal/ Wheat67
At the MEC:
On a cold night, the Marquette boys held off the Warriors 68-67. The Warriors came in at 2-12 and were looking to knock off the young team. Marquette led after one quarter 17-15, were still down 40-39 at the half and 55-54 after three quarters. They tightened their defense and hit key shots to pull out the one point victory. Sophomores led Marquette in scoring;
Caden Kettmann tallied 17 points, Kannon Still had 13 (three threes) and Isaac Brinker 11, Aidan Clausen chipped in with nine each and Spencer Roeder 7. The win moved the Mohawks to 9-8, 5-4 Tri Rivers.
Marquette 54
Durant 51 ot
At Durant:
The Marquette boys picked up a fine road non-conference 54-51 over time win over the Durant Wildcats. They moved their record to 10-8, 5-4 conference .
Junior Evan Scott scored 16 points (five threes), Kannon Still had 12 and Aidan Clausen had 10. Caden Kettmann pulled down 15 rebounds, had 3 blocks and two two steals.
