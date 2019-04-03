Signing Day

SIGNING DAY: Pictured with Giana Michels while signing her Letter of Intent  to play Basketball for Clarke University are (from left to right) Pride Head Coach Courtney Boyd and Giana’s parents Jennie and Travis Michels.  Michels chose Clarke over several other schools to further her education, and play basketball in a fine university program. Michels will rejoin former high school  teammate Emma Kelchen in the program.  

At Bellevue High School

Giana Michels,  a superb  Four Sport Athlete at   Bellevue High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career playing basketball at  Clarke University in Dubuque Ia.

Michels, a four-year starter for the Comets, led the 2018-19 team to a 17-4 record. Michels was an integral part of the success of the previous three basketball teams’ winning seasons.

 Clarke’s Pride Head Coach Courtney Boyd, staff, and team are coming off a stellar season in which they advanced to the third round of the 32-team NAIA Division I National Tournament.  This year, Michels, an Elite River Valley and All-District performer, led the conference north division in scoring averaging 16.4 points per game.

Michels led the team in assists, three-point goals made, and was second in rebounding and steals. Michels also competed in volleyball, track and softball.

She is the daughter of Travis and Jennie Michels; and granddaughter of Willie and Julie Freiburger of Bellevue.