At Bellevue High School
Giana Michels, a superb Four Sport Athlete at Bellevue High School has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her career playing basketball at Clarke University in Dubuque Ia.
Michels, a four-year starter for the Comets, led the 2018-19 team to a 17-4 record. Michels was an integral part of the success of the previous three basketball teams’ winning seasons.
Clarke’s Pride Head Coach Courtney Boyd, staff, and team are coming off a stellar season in which they advanced to the third round of the 32-team NAIA Division I National Tournament. This year, Michels, an Elite River Valley and All-District performer, led the conference north division in scoring averaging 16.4 points per game.
Michels led the team in assists, three-point goals made, and was second in rebounding and steals. Michels also competed in volleyball, track and softball.
She is the daughter of Travis and Jennie Michels; and granddaughter of Willie and Julie Freiburger of Bellevue.
