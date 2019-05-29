Boys
Bellevue 15
Clayton Ridge 0
At Garnavillo :
Bellevue baseball got off to a fast start as three Comet pitchers combined to no-hit the Clayton Ridge 15-0. The blowout game was shortened by the mercy rule. Trey Daugherty pitched the first two innings, Cole Swartz and Riley Konrardy followed with each throwing a scoreless inning in a game shortened by the 12-run rule.
Starting and winning pitcher Trey Daugherty helped his own cause with a 2x2, 4-rbi game. Andrew Swartz also went 2x2 with 2-rbi's. Paxton Felderman added a 2-rbi’s hit. In all the Comets collected seven hits.
Bellevue 8-14
North Cedar 6-4
At Bellevue:
The Comet boys fought back from deficits in both games to earn a sweep of the Knights in River Valley Conference games played at Cole Park.
The Comets comeback in game #1 from a 5-2 and 5-3 deficits to earn the 8-6 victory.
Trey Daugherty 2x4 and Paxton Felderman 2x2 had multiple hit games.
Big hits came from the bats of the eighth & ninth hitters both plating two runs with hits in the five run fifth inning. Max Jackson just missed a home run with a shot off the left field fence and Cole Heim lined a single to put the Comets up 8-5. Andrew Swartz in relief of Riley Konrardy earned the win with relief help from his brother Cole Swartz who got the save.
Line score
Bellevue 101150-8 8 1
North Cedar 1202001-6 5 2
Game #2
Senior lefty Trey Daugherty struck out nine in tossing a complete game five inning no-hitter.
The Knights scored four runs all earned and led until the Comets scored 10-runs on 7-hits in their last two at bats to end the game by the mercy rule.
Brandon Kafer went 3x4, 2rbi’s, Jackson Wagner was 2x2 with 4 rbi’s. Andrew Swartz went 1x1, 3R,3stolen bases 2rbi’s, and Riley Konrardy stole three bases and scored three times.
The double-header sweep moves the Comets to 3-0 in the young season.
Line score
Bellevue 22055 -14 9 0
North Cedar 11020-400
Girls
North Cedar 13-14
Bellevue1-0
At Bellevue:
The North Cedar Knights rolled to a double-header sweep of the young Comets at Cole Park. Solid pitching and heavy bats allowed the Knights to roll 13-1and 14-0 victories. The visiting Knights banged out 24-hits in the double-header, 15 in game one nine in the second.
Game #1 was 1-0 Knights into the 3rd inning when they scored five times to go up 6-0. Their defense and 7-hit seven strikeout pitching checked the youthful Comets in the sweep.
Bellevue playing with just two veterans scored an unearned run (their first of the season) in the the 4th inning to avoid being shutout.
Edison Nemmer’s two out hit scored Briana Laughlin who had walked and advanced on a wild pitch.
The Knights scored seven times in the top of the fifth ending the game by the mercy rule in five innings 13-1.
Box Score
North Cedar10507-13 15 2
Bellevue 00010- 1 1 4
WP- K.Smith LP- Erin Sprank
In game #2 the Comets managed three hits one each by Kenna Duesing, Briana Laughlin,and Ashley Nemmers in another contests hortened by the mercy rule. Their young pitchers were hit hard and gave up 12 earned runs in the 14-0 loss. Experience hopefully will help this youthful group and better days will be in the future.
Box score
North Cedar 131315 -14 9 0
Bellevue 000000-0 3 2
