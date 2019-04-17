Marquette Scores
At Clinton :
The Mohawk boys dropped a a close dual meet to the Irish at Wapsi Oaks Golf Course.The Irish’s Pat Mulholland was Medalist’s with a 48.
Boys
POP 221
Marquette 226
Mohawk Scores
Christian Prull 55
Danny Koos 56
Tristan Pfiffner56
Joe nderson59
Jake Keil 60
Daniel Otting 69
Bellevue boys
Triangular
Easton Valley 183
Marquette 211
Bellevue 215
The River Hawks Jacob Petersen shot a 43 and Justin Farrell a 44 to finish as Medalist and runner-up leading their team to a fine 183 score
Marquette (211)- Jake Keil 46, Tristan Pfiffner 50, Danny Koos 54, Christian Prull 61
Bellevue (215)- Nick Deppe 50, Trevor Hager 53,Ryder Kilburg56, Isaac Carter 57
Girls
No team score
Mohawk girls
Beatrice Kemp 56
(Medalist)
Jutine Denlinger 58
(runner-up)
Hannah Sieverding 63
Marquette girls vs
Easton Valley
At Plum River Golf Course:
Nicole Zeimet shot a 51 (Medalist) & Josie Christor 51 ( runner-up) to lead the River Hawks to a 217 team score
Marquette scores
Lauren Sieverding 53
Beatrice Kemp 59
Hannah Sieverding 63
