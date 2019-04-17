Marquette Scores

 At Clinton :

  The Mohawk  boys dropped a a close dual meet  to the Irish at Wapsi Oaks Golf Course.The Irish’s Pat Mulholland was Medalist’s with a 48.

 Boys

POP 221

 Marquette 226

Mohawk Scores

Christian Prull 55

 Danny Koos 56

Tristan Pfiffner56

 Joe nderson59

 Jake Keil 60

 Daniel Otting 69

Bellevue  boys

Triangular

 Easton Valley 183

 Marquette 211

 Bellevue 215

  The River Hawks Jacob Petersen shot  a 43 and Justin Farrell a 44 to finish as Medalist and runner-up  leading their team to a  fine 183 score

Marquette (211)-  Jake Keil 46, Tristan Pfiffner 50, Danny Koos 54, Christian Prull 61

 Bellevue (215)-  Nick Deppe 50, Trevor Hager 53,Ryder Kilburg56, Isaac Carter 57

 Girls

 No team score

 Mohawk girls

 Beatrice Kemp 56

 (Medalist)

 Jutine Denlinger 58

 (runner-up)

 Hannah Sieverding 63

 Marquette girls vs

Easton Valley

At Plum River Golf Course:

 Nicole Zeimet shot a 51 (Medalist) & Josie Christor  51 ( runner-up) to lead the River Hawks to a 217 team score

 Marquette scores

Lauren Sieverding 53

 Beatrice Kemp  59

 Hannah Sieverding  63