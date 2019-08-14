Football Camp
Comet Football 2019 will have a different look in the Coaching Staff. Co-Head Coaches Chet Knake & Matt Jaeger greeted almost 50 players to their camp last week. It was closely split in numbers between the high school and junior high.
Secondly, the tragic loss of veteran Coach Ken Anderson (defensive guru) will be a loss to the defensive schemes.
After the camp is over the Coaches will discuss how to replace several key players from a 10-1 team that reached state-quarter-final play in 2018.
They have a five game home schedule with their first test Aug.30 vs EdCo
