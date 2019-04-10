EDCO Relays
BHS/MHS Team Points
Bellevue140
Jesup 97.5
North Linn 88
EdCo 67
North Fayette 66
Summer- Fredericksburg 56
Wapsi Valley 48
Turkey Valley 38
Clayton Ridge 31
Lansing Kee 23
East Buchanan 15
MFL 13
Starmont 8
Marquette 6
Central Elkader 4
Team points
Shot put- Riley Konrardy 1st 45’
100 meters-
Conrad Ernst 1st 11.4
200 meter-
Logan Manders 4th 24.1
400 meters -
Andrew Penniston 1st 53.1
800 meter-
Brady Griebel 2nd 2.09
Jack Sieverding 6th 2:16
110 hurdles-
Lucas Tennant 6th 17.6
1600 meters-
Kyle Guenther 5:00
Alex Reed 2nd 5.09
MHS- Jeb Schwager 7th 5:30
3200 meter-
Brady Griebel 1st 10:30
Jack Sieverding 2nd 10:53
MHS- Jeb Schwager 5th 11:38
400 hurdles - Dillon Rentz 8th 1:95
Discus-
Riley Konrardy 4th 115’ High Jump-
Dillon Rentz 1st
Long Jump-
Lucas Tennant 3rd 19’
4x100 relay
5th 47.2
4x200 relay
2nd 1:35
4x800 relay-
1st 8:55
400 shuttle hurdle relay
3rd 1:11
Sprint Medley Relay -
1st 1:41
Note ( No names listed for relay teams.)
MHS points from
Beckman
Marquette boys 14th
400 meters-Nic Hager 7th in 56.4
Girls team 12th
3000 meters
Halle Kilburg 2nd -11.3
4x800 relay-
7th-11:06-Allison Kettmann, Holly Beachump, Kaylee Koos, Halle Kilburg
Distance Medley-
5th -5:03 Holly Beachump, Kaylee Koos, Hannah Litterer Allison Kettmann
High jump-
7th- Allison Kettmann
Eastern Iowa
Track Festival
At Iowa City::
100 meters-
4th Conrad Ernst 11.3
4x200 meters-
4th in 1:32,4- Conrad Ernst Ben Parker, Andrew Swartz Mason Jackson
800 meter-
Kyle Guenther 3rd 203.1
200 meter-
Ben Parker 12th 24.4, Hunter Clasen 13 24.7
1600 meter-
Brady Griebel 8th in 4:34.2
4x100 meter relay ( school record set)
3rd Bellevue in 43.78
Conrad Ernst, Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson
Bellevue #2 -12th in 45.8 Ben Parker, Payton Grover, Logan Manders, Dillon Rentz
4x400 relay:
15th in 3:46-Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover, Dillon Rentz, Ben Parker
Long Jump-
5th Ben Parker 20.08
High Jump-
7th Dillon Rentz 5”11”
