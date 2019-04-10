Boys Track

This Record-setting 4x100 meter relay team clocked a 43.78 in qualifying for the Drake Relays in a state-wide meet ran in Iowa City. From left are Conrad Ernst, Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson and Hunter Clasen.

 EDCO Relays

BHS/MHS Team Points

 Bellevue140

Jesup  97.5

North Linn 88

EdCo 67

 North Fayette 66

Summer- Fredericksburg 56

Wapsi Valley 48

 Turkey Valley 38

Clayton Ridge 31

 Lansing Kee 23

 East Buchanan 15

  MFL 13

 Starmont 8

 Marquette 6

 Central Elkader 4

 Team points  

 Shot put- Riley Konrardy 1st 45’

 100 meters-

Conrad Ernst  1st 11.4

 200 meter-

Logan Manders 4th 24.1

 400 meters -

 Andrew Penniston 1st 53.1

800 meter-

 Brady Griebel 2nd 2.09

 Jack Sieverding 6th 2:16

110 hurdles-

Lucas Tennant 6th 17.6

 1600 meters-

 Kyle Guenther 5:00

 Alex Reed 2nd 5.09

 MHS- Jeb Schwager 7th 5:30

3200 meter-

 Brady Griebel 1st 10:30

Jack Sieverding 2nd 10:53

MHS- Jeb Schwager 5th 11:38

 400 hurdles - Dillon Rentz 8th 1:95

Discus-

 Riley Konrardy 4th 115’ High Jump-

Dillon Rentz 1st

 Long Jump-

 Lucas Tennant 3rd 19’

 4x100 relay

 5th 47.2

4x200 relay

2nd 1:35

4x800 relay-

1st 8:55

400 shuttle hurdle relay

3rd 1:11

Sprint Medley Relay -

1st 1:41

 Note ( No names listed for relay teams.)

 MHS points from

 Beckman

Marquette boys 14th

 400 meters-Nic Hager 7th in 56.4

 Girls team 12th

3000 meters

 Halle Kilburg 2nd -11.3

4x800 relay-

7th-11:06-Allison   Kettmann, Holly Beachump,  Kaylee Koos, Halle Kilburg

Distance Medley-

5th -5:03 Holly Beachump, Kaylee Koos, Hannah Litterer Allison Kettmann

 High jump-

 7th- Allison Kettmann

 

Eastern Iowa

 Track Festival

At Iowa City::  

100 meters-

 4th Conrad Ernst 11.3

4x200 meters-

4th in 1:32,4- Conrad Ernst Ben Parker,  Andrew Swartz Mason Jackson

800 meter-

 Kyle Guenther 3rd 203.1

200 meter-

 Ben Parker 12th 24.4, Hunter Clasen 13 24.7

1600 meter-

Brady Griebel 8th in 4:34.2

4x100 meter relay ( school record set)

 3rd Bellevue in 43.78

 Conrad Ernst, Hunter Clasen, Andrew Swartz, Mason Jackson

 Bellevue #2 -12th in 45.8  Ben Parker, Payton Grover, Logan Manders, Dillon Rentz

4x400 relay:

  15th in 3:46-Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover, Dillon Rentz, Ben Parker

Long Jump-

5th  Ben Parker 20.08

 High Jump-

7th  Dillon Rentz 5”11”