River Valley Volleyball
At West Liberty:
In first action of the River Valley volleyball tournament, the Comet girls advanced on to Championship play with wins over Mid-Prairie and Anamosa. West Liberty beat the Comets and won the bracket, advancing to championship play to be held at Cascade High School.
Bellevue is in the championship bracket with 2-1 wins over Mid-Prairie and a 2-0 wins over Anamosa. The scores went 21-12,10-21, 15-9 vs Mid Prairie and 21-19, 21-17 versus Anamosa. They lost to West Liberty 21-9, 21-11.
Stats in the seven sets
Kills-
Shayla Oster 16, Lindsey Banowetz 16, Maddie Schmidt 11
Assists-
Brin Daugherty 45, Paige Klein 5
Serves-
Brin Daugherty 16-16 ace, Maddie Schmidt 12-12 ace
Lauren Dema 12-14, 2-aces
Lindsey Banowetz 18-21 ace
Blocks-
Maddie Schmidt 6, Shayla Oster 2
Digs-
Brin Daugherty 24, Paige Klein 13, Maddie Schmidt 8. Lindsey Banowetz 8
Championship play
Cascade2
Bellevue 0
At Cascade:
The Comets were eliminated from River Valley Conference tournament play by Cascade in straight sets. The scores went 21-18 21-12
Comet stat leaders
Kils-Lindsey Banowetz 4
Assists- Brin Daugherty 6
Aces- Kylie Pickett 1
Blocks- Lindsey Banowtz 3
River Valley
Cross Country
At Iowa City:
The Comet boys team finished seventh in the River Valley conference meet hosted by Regina High School.
Brady Griebel led the Comets with a 3rd behind the states two top rated runners. Griebel ran 16:59, Tipton’s #2 ranked runner Caleb Shumaker ran 16:47, Camanche’s #1 ranked Dylan Darsidan ran 16:57 to beat Griebel by 2-seconds.
Comet’s competing
3rd-Brady Griebel 16:59
32nd -Sam Dunne
46th Aiden Onken
48th- Abe Steinbeck
54th- Marcus Anderson
69th- Jake Bormann
73rd- Ben Steinbeck
92nd- Cade Smith
130th- Jayden Koos
148th- Jared Fite
Bellevue girls had Gabby Williamson run8th overall in 21-24 and 31st was Delaney Dunne
Jr High
2nd- Payton Griebel 12:26
6th-Kaden Guenther 12:39
40th- Ben Meyer
Girls
30th- Hannah Braet
Tri Rivers Cross Country
At Springville:
Marquette girls ran to a fifth place finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference XC meet ran at Springville High School. The top five teams included:
Starmont 43-pts
North Linn 69-pts
Prince of Peace79-pts
Springville 91- pts
Marquette 93-pts
Mohawk runners
7th- Holly Beauchamp in 22:01
10th-Kaylee Koos in 22:19
18th- Allison Kettmann
27th-Miranda Peters
31st- Molly Muenster
35th Hannah Litterer
Marquette boys were short for a team score
30th- Parker Mueller
40th Nick Hager
60th Trevor Klein
63rd- Ethan Desotel
Tri Rivers
Volleyball
At Prince of Peace:
Marquette girls played in pool play of the Tri-Rivers Tournament short -handed . Playing without middle Maura Tracy the Mohawks seem to struggle finding their rhythm. They lost all three matches they played. The scores were Easton Valley 21-21 MHS 12-15, POP 21-21 MHS 18-6, and Midland 21-11-15, MHS 18-21 -12
Mohawk stat leaders
Kills- Holly Kremer 12
Assists- Emma Callaghan 26
Aces- Ellie O’Brien 5
Blocks - Holly Kremer 4
Digs- Ellie O’Brien 30
Season Final
Easton Valley 3
Marquette 2
At Preston:
In a Tri-Rivers Conference regular season final for both teams Marquette lost a five set match to the River Hawks. The two teams battled through five sets right to the final serve in a 16-14 fifth set. The Mohawks drop to 2-24 heading into conference pool play. The scores went 25-17, 16-25, 25-18,22-25, 14-16 River Hawks.
Mohawk stats
Kills-Kelsey Gerlach 6, Holly Kremer 6
Assists-Emma Callaghan 16
Aces-Ellie O’Brien 4, Maura Tracy 3
Blocks- Holly Kremer 5
Digs- Elise Kilburg 29, Kelsey Gerlach 25, Ellie O’Brien 24
