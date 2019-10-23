River Valley Volleyball

At West Liberty:

 In first action of the River Valley volleyball tournament, the Comet girls advanced on to Championship play with wins over Mid-Prairie and Anamosa. West Liberty beat the Comets and won the bracket, advancing to championship play to be held at Cascade High School.

 Bellevue is in the championship bracket  with  2-1 wins over Mid-Prairie and a 2-0 wins over Anamosa. The scores went 21-12,10-21, 15-9 vs Mid Prairie and 21-19, 21-17 versus Anamosa. They lost to West Liberty 21-9, 21-11.

  Stats in the seven  sets

 Kills-

Shayla Oster 16, Lindsey Banowetz 16, Maddie Schmidt 11

Assists-

 Brin Daugherty 45, Paige Klein 5

Serves-

Brin Daugherty 16-16 ace, Maddie Schmidt 12-12 ace

Lauren Dema 12-14, 2-aces

 Lindsey Banowetz 18-21 ace

Blocks-

Maddie Schmidt 6, Shayla Oster 2

 Digs-

Brin Daugherty 24, Paige Klein 13, Maddie Schmidt 8. Lindsey Banowetz 8

 Championship play

 Cascade2

 Bellevue 0

At Cascade:

  The Comets were eliminated from  River Valley Conference  tournament play by Cascade in straight sets. The scores went 21-18  21-12

 Comet stat leaders

Kils-Lindsey Banowetz 4

Assists- Brin Daugherty 6

Aces-  Kylie Pickett  1

Blocks- Lindsey Banowtz 3

      River Valley

Cross Country

At Iowa City:

 The Comet boys team finished  seventh in the River Valley conference meet hosted by Regina High School.

 Brady Griebel led the Comets with a 3rd behind the states  two top rated  runners. Griebel ran 16:59,  Tipton’s #2 ranked runner Caleb Shumaker ran 16:47,  Camanche’s #1 ranked Dylan Darsidan ran   16:57 to  beat Griebel by 2-seconds.

  Comet’s competing

 3rd-Brady Griebel 16:59

32nd -Sam Dunne

46th Aiden Onken

48th- Abe Steinbeck

54th- Marcus Anderson

69th- Jake Bormann

73rd- Ben Steinbeck

92nd- Cade Smith

130th- Jayden Koos

 148th- Jared Fite

 Bellevue girls had Gabby Williamson run8th overall in 21-24 and 31st was Delaney Dunne

 Jr High

2nd- Payton Griebel 12:26

6th-Kaden Guenther 12:39

40th- Ben Meyer

 Girls

30th- Hannah Braet   

Tri Rivers Cross Country

At Springville:

Marquette girls ran to a fifth place finish in the Tri-Rivers Conference XC meet ran at Springville High School. The top five teams included:

Starmont 43-pts

North Linn 69-pts

Prince of Peace79-pts

 Springville 91- pts

 Marquette 93-pts

 Mohawk runners

7th- Holly Beauchamp in  22:01

10th-Kaylee Koos in 22:19

18th- Allison Kettmann

27th-Miranda Peters

31st- Molly Muenster

35th Hannah Litterer

 Marquette boys were short for a team score

 30th- Parker Mueller

40th Nick Hager

60th Trevor Klein

63rd- Ethan Desotel

Tri Rivers

 Volleyball

At Prince of Peace:

  Marquette girls played in pool play of the Tri-Rivers Tournament short -handed . Playing without middle Maura Tracy the Mohawks seem to struggle finding their rhythm. They lost all three matches they played. The scores were Easton Valley 21-21  MHS 12-15,  POP 21-21 MHS 18-6, and Midland 21-11-15, MHS 18-21 -12

 Mohawk stat leaders

 Kills- Holly Kremer 12

Assists- Emma Callaghan 26

Aces- Ellie O’Brien 5

 Blocks - Holly Kremer 4

 Digs- Ellie O’Brien 30

   Season Final

 Easton Valley 3

 Marquette 2

 At Preston:

 In a Tri-Rivers Conference regular season final  for both teams Marquette lost a five set match to the River Hawks.  The two teams battled through five sets right to the final serve in a 16-14 fifth set. The Mohawks drop to 2-24 heading into conference pool play. The scores went 25-17, 16-25, 25-18,22-25, 14-16 River Hawks.

Mohawk stats

Kills-Kelsey Gerlach 6, Holly Kremer 6

Assists-Emma Callaghan 16

Aces-Ellie O’Brien 4, Maura Tracy 3

Blocks- Holly Kremer 5

Digs-  Elise Kilburg 29, Kelsey Gerlach 25, Ellie O’Brien 24 