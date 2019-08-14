Michels-Even

Doug Even (right) was the club champion, while Conner Michels finished runner-up.

Men’s Golf  Club Tournament

At Bellevue Golf Club;

 Male members of the Bellevue Golf Club started play in a two-day, 36-hole tournament  on Saturday, July 27 to determine the Men’s Club Champion.

 They played 18-holes on Saturday to set up Sunday’s  play in flights.

  There were three flights after a Club Champion and runner-up were determined.

Winning the Club Championship was Doug Even carding a 36-hole total of 139.

 Even trailed after the first 18-hole round by three strokes (73) to runner-up Conner Michels who carded a first round 70.

 On day two Even carded a 36-30 66 to go with his 73 for a 139 total. That  allowed him to overtake Michels who shot 35-36 71 on Sunday for a  141 total.  

  Playing from the championship tees on Sunday, Even tied the course record  with his 30 on the back nine

 Even, with this championship moves into a tie for second place in Club  Championships with Ric Nemmers, both with seven. Only the late Ken Valant holds more  Club Championships then  Nemmers and Even.

 Championship Flight

1st- Ric Nemmers 143

 2nd-Pete Lucke 146

1st Flight

 1st- Gary Bonifas 162

2nd-  (Tie) Joe Theisen& Matt Wedeking 164’s

 2ndFlight

1st -Brent Roling 168

 2nd- Mel Bowler 169

 Seniors

 1st Flight

 1st-Jim Eggers 154

 2nd -Ron Besch 163

2nd Flight

1st Dale Ernst 170

2nd Rich Norpel 172