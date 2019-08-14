Men’s Golf Club Tournament
At Bellevue Golf Club;
Male members of the Bellevue Golf Club started play in a two-day, 36-hole tournament on Saturday, July 27 to determine the Men’s Club Champion.
They played 18-holes on Saturday to set up Sunday’s play in flights.
There were three flights after a Club Champion and runner-up were determined.
Winning the Club Championship was Doug Even carding a 36-hole total of 139.
Even trailed after the first 18-hole round by three strokes (73) to runner-up Conner Michels who carded a first round 70.
On day two Even carded a 36-30 66 to go with his 73 for a 139 total. That allowed him to overtake Michels who shot 35-36 71 on Sunday for a 141 total.
Playing from the championship tees on Sunday, Even tied the course record with his 30 on the back nine
Even, with this championship moves into a tie for second place in Club Championships with Ric Nemmers, both with seven. Only the late Ken Valant holds more Club Championships then Nemmers and Even.
Championship Flight
1st- Ric Nemmers 143
2nd-Pete Lucke 146
1st Flight
1st- Gary Bonifas 162
2nd- (Tie) Joe Theisen& Matt Wedeking 164’s
2ndFlight
1st -Brent Roling 168
2nd- Mel Bowler 169
Seniors
1st Flight
1st-Jim Eggers 154
2nd -Ron Besch 163
2nd Flight
1st Dale Ernst 170
2nd Rich Norpel 172
