 Homecoming

 2019

Bellevue 28

 Dyersville-Beckmen 7

At Bellevue:

 A Homecoming week of athletic activities was capped off by an emotional football game the Comets won. In honor of two of their late Coaches Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, the Comets  were flying high. They were motivated,  played a complete  game on both sides of the ball to upset the 4-1 Trail Blazers.

The youthful Comets  were not to be denied and played a near perfect game in a thrashing of physical talented Beckmen team. They capitalized on all the Blazer miscues.    

  The  Blazers  came in  seeking revenge for a 42-6 loss to the Comets last year. With a huge size advantage they looked like they were going to do just that in their first drive. They took the opening kick-off and marched down the field ripping off big chunks of yardage, reaching first and goal at the four yard line.

  This is when the game changed,  the Comets began to take control of the game.  The Blazers quarter-back Nick Offerman fumbled and the Comets recovered.

 Three plays later, quarterback Max Jackson hit Colby Sieverding with a screen pass and he raced 76 yards for a touchdown. Ty Kloser added the first of his 4 PAT’s and the Comets were off and running.

  After an exchange of punts, the Comets picked up another big score a 66 yard pass and run play from Jackson to sophomore Jacob Waller for a 14-0 lead eleven minutes before halftime.

 With the offense scoring points, the defense, led by senior Lucas Giesemann  (14 tackles, 4-sacks, 5 TFL) played outstanding, denying the high-powered Blazers any kind of success on offense.

 Another  short series again  on offense, the Blazers were forced to punt.

  Jackson and company went  right to work. With the big physical Blazers, tough against the run, the Comets used Jackson’s ellusiveness and arm to drive down field  to a first and goal at the 4 yard line. A penalty and a  tackle for loss pushed the Comets back to the 24 yard line, and it was third and goal. After a  third down play failed, the Comets called their final time out of the half and set up a play for the score.  It was  executed perfectly.  Jackson hit a well defended Waller over the shoulder in stride in the front corner of the endzone for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead, the score at halftime.

 If there was any doubt of the Comets control of the game, they ended that  early in the third quarter. Led by Jackson and senior running-back Ben Parker (28-91 yds)  the Comets burned eight-plus minutes off the clock in an 18-play 65-yard drive that pushed the score to 28-0.

  The Blazers finally got on  the scoreboard with a 9 yard pass play with eight minutes left in the game.

 The Comets move to 2-4, both wins in district #4 with three games left in district play.

Scoring summary

  Bellevue  7  14  7  0- 28

 Beckmen 0  0  0  7 -7

 Game Stats

 Bellevue          Beckmen

15          1st downs          16

23:45   time of Poss  24:15

55        no of plays        67

 375 yds   tot off        274yds

200      yds-  passing       217

7-12 0 com-atts-ints 19-34 3

43 -175  rushes  yds 33-57

5-45      penl yds      4-30

 6-29 yds  punts avg 4-32yds

 6-62         sacks yds   1-5

 Individual stats

 Passing-

Max Jackson 7-12 200yds  3tds

 Receiving-

Jacob Waller  2-90yds 2tds

 Colby Sieverding 3-87yds td

 Ben Parker 2-23 yds

 Rushing-

 Ben Parker 28- 91yds  td

 Max Jackson 15-84 yds

Punt returns-

 Colby Sieverding 1-14yds

Kick-off returns-

 Colby Sieverding1-15yds

Jacob Whitmore 1- yds

PAT’s-  TY Kloser 4-4

 Defensive stats

 Tackles

Luke Giesemann- 13, 11-solo, 4 sacks, 5 TFL 

Jacob Waller 8, 5-solo, 3ast, TFL

Justin Carrier 7, 5-solo, 2-ast, sack, TFL

Ben Parker6, 5-solo, ast , TFL

 Colby Sieverding 7,3-solo, 4-ast

 Cole Heim 4, 4-solo

 Max Jackson 5, 2-solo, 3-ast, Int

Jacob Whitmore 4, 3-solo, ast

Austin Hager 3, 3-solo, sack, TFL

Tyquan Strowder 1, solo

Alex Pitts1, solo

 Logan Manders 1, solo

 Ty Kloser 1, ast

Riley Carrier 1, ast

 Ryder Kilburg 1, solo

Jackson Mueller 1,ast