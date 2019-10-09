Weather Alert

.WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON RIVER UPDATE. MORE RAIN IS FORECAST LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY WHICH IS ONLY PARTIALLY INCLUDED IN THE RIVER FORECASTS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING. * AT 2:30 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.8 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.0 FEET SATURDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE AFTER SUNDAY. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&