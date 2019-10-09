Homecoming
2019
Bellevue 28
Dyersville-Beckmen 7
At Bellevue:
A Homecoming week of athletic activities was capped off by an emotional football game the Comets won. In honor of two of their late Coaches Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, the Comets were flying high. They were motivated, played a complete game on both sides of the ball to upset the 4-1 Trail Blazers.
The youthful Comets were not to be denied and played a near perfect game in a thrashing of physical talented Beckmen team. They capitalized on all the Blazer miscues.
The Blazers came in seeking revenge for a 42-6 loss to the Comets last year. With a huge size advantage they looked like they were going to do just that in their first drive. They took the opening kick-off and marched down the field ripping off big chunks of yardage, reaching first and goal at the four yard line.
This is when the game changed, the Comets began to take control of the game. The Blazers quarter-back Nick Offerman fumbled and the Comets recovered.
Three plays later, quarterback Max Jackson hit Colby Sieverding with a screen pass and he raced 76 yards for a touchdown. Ty Kloser added the first of his 4 PAT’s and the Comets were off and running.
After an exchange of punts, the Comets picked up another big score a 66 yard pass and run play from Jackson to sophomore Jacob Waller for a 14-0 lead eleven minutes before halftime.
With the offense scoring points, the defense, led by senior Lucas Giesemann (14 tackles, 4-sacks, 5 TFL) played outstanding, denying the high-powered Blazers any kind of success on offense.
Another short series again on offense, the Blazers were forced to punt.
Jackson and company went right to work. With the big physical Blazers, tough against the run, the Comets used Jackson’s ellusiveness and arm to drive down field to a first and goal at the 4 yard line. A penalty and a tackle for loss pushed the Comets back to the 24 yard line, and it was third and goal. After a third down play failed, the Comets called their final time out of the half and set up a play for the score. It was executed perfectly. Jackson hit a well defended Waller over the shoulder in stride in the front corner of the endzone for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead, the score at halftime.
If there was any doubt of the Comets control of the game, they ended that early in the third quarter. Led by Jackson and senior running-back Ben Parker (28-91 yds) the Comets burned eight-plus minutes off the clock in an 18-play 65-yard drive that pushed the score to 28-0.
The Blazers finally got on the scoreboard with a 9 yard pass play with eight minutes left in the game.
The Comets move to 2-4, both wins in district #4 with three games left in district play.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 7 14 7 0- 28
Beckmen 0 0 0 7 -7
Game Stats
Bellevue Beckmen
15 1st downs 16
23:45 time of Poss 24:15
55 no of plays 67
375 yds tot off 274yds
200 yds- passing 217
7-12 0 com-atts-ints 19-34 3
43 -175 rushes yds 33-57
5-45 penl yds 4-30
6-29 yds punts avg 4-32yds
6-62 sacks yds 1-5
Individual stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 7-12 200yds 3tds
Receiving-
Jacob Waller 2-90yds 2tds
Colby Sieverding 3-87yds td
Ben Parker 2-23 yds
Rushing-
Ben Parker 28- 91yds td
Max Jackson 15-84 yds
Punt returns-
Colby Sieverding 1-14yds
Kick-off returns-
Colby Sieverding1-15yds
Jacob Whitmore 1- yds
PAT’s- TY Kloser 4-4
Defensive stats
Tackles
Luke Giesemann- 13, 11-solo, 4 sacks, 5 TFL
Jacob Waller 8, 5-solo, 3ast, TFL
Justin Carrier 7, 5-solo, 2-ast, sack, TFL
Ben Parker6, 5-solo, ast , TFL
Colby Sieverding 7,3-solo, 4-ast
Cole Heim 4, 4-solo
Max Jackson 5, 2-solo, 3-ast, Int
Jacob Whitmore 4, 3-solo, ast
Austin Hager 3, 3-solo, sack, TFL
Tyquan Strowder 1, solo
Alex Pitts1, solo
Logan Manders 1, solo
Ty Kloser 1, ast
Riley Carrier 1, ast
Ryder Kilburg 1, solo
Jackson Mueller 1,ast
