2006 Marquette Catholic graduate Jordan Eglseder will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place during halftime of the Class 3A Boys championship game on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Eglseder and his Marquette teammates finished second in the Class 1A State Basketball Tournament in 2005, when Eglseder was named Co-Captain of the Class 1A All-State team and MVP of the All-Tournament team.
The 2009-10 UNI Men's Basketball team Eglseder played with after high school with is the most successful team in program history with the deepest run into the NCAA Tournament, but most Panther fans define that team by the upset over Overall No. 1 seed Kansas in the second round of March Madness.
The Panthers went 30-5 overall in the season, including a 15-game win streak, and a 15-3 record in Missouri Valley Conference play to run away with the regular-season title. UNI captured wins over Old Dominion, Boston College, Iowa State and Iowa in the regular season and rolled through the MVC tournament, winning by at least 15 points in each game.
The Panthers earned the No. 9 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA tournament and opened with a 69-66 win over UNLV in the Ford Center in Oklahoma City. The Panthers faced the heavily favored Jayhawks in the second round but didn't back down. UNI controlled the game from the opening tip, building an early 10-2 lead.
KU couldn't muster a response until the final minutes. When they did climb back into the game, their hopes were dashed by Ali Farokhmanesh and one of the gutsiest shots in NCAA tournament history, a dagger three-pointer with 30 seconds left on the shot clock and just 37 seconds to play. The win propelled UNI to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history where they fell to Michigan State in a hard-fought battle.
Bellevue’s Eglseder was named to the MVC Second Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.