106 - Clayton Davis (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Peyton Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) Fall 0:18
120 - Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
126 - Double Forfeit
132 - Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) over Lucas Rezende (Edgewood-Colesburg) Fall 2:55
138 - Elijah Keck (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
145 - Connor Wilson (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) over Nathaniel Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) Fall 0:39
160 - Double Forfeit
170 - Logan Putz (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
195 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 - Double Forfeit, 285 - Double Forfeit
Starmont defeated Bellevue 36-15
113 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
132 - Dawson Zobac (Starmont) over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) Fall 1:06
138 - Andrew Harkin (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
152 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) over Henry Hayes (Starmont) Dec 8-5
160 - Keegan Mctaggart (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
170 - Bowen Munger (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
182 - Double Forfeit
195 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) over Benton Parkin (Starmont) Fall 1:00
220 - Jacob Goedken (Starmont) over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) Fall 1:28
285 - Louis Hamlett (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
106 - Double Forfeit
