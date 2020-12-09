Bellevue Wrestling

106 - Clayton Davis (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 - Peyton Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) Fall 0:18

120 - Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 - Double Forfeit

132 - Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) over Lucas Rezende (Edgewood-Colesburg) Fall 2:55

138 - Elijah Keck (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 - Connor Wilson (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) over Nathaniel Gaul (Edgewood-Colesburg) Fall 0:39

160 - Double Forfeit

170 - Logan Putz (Edgewood-Colesburg) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Jack Hiland (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Double Forfeit, 285 - Double Forfeit

Starmont defeated Bellevue 36-15

    113 - Will Steinbeck (Bellevue) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

     132 - Dawson Zobac (Starmont) over Dustyn Talbot (Bellevue) Fall 1:06

    138 - Andrew Harkin (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

     152 - Casey Tath (Bellevue) over Henry Hayes (Starmont) Dec 8-5

    160 - Keegan Mctaggart (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

    170 - Bowen Munger (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

    182 - Double Forfeit

    195 - Jacob Waller (Bellevue) over Benton Parkin (Starmont) Fall 1:00

    220 - Jacob Goedken (Starmont) over Jack Hiland (Bellevue) Fall 1:28

    285 - Louis Hamlett (Starmont) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

    106 - Double Forfeit