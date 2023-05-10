The Easton Valley Community School District named the next class of the district’s Hall of Fame.

2023-24 Hall of Fame inductees are Jack Marlowe; Ann and the late Dick Keeney; Carl Kueter; Dave Miller; East Central Marching Band directors Arlynn Still, Jerry Creger and Laura Horst; 1969 Miles boys track team; 1965 Preston boys track team; Kevin Neill; and Bob Feuerbach.