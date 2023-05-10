The Easton Valley Community School District named the next class of the district’s Hall of Fame.
2023-24 Hall of Fame inductees are Jack Marlowe; Ann and the late Dick Keeney; Carl Kueter; Dave Miller; East Central Marching Band directors Arlynn Still, Jerry Creger and Laura Horst; 1969 Miles boys track team; 1965 Preston boys track team; Kevin Neill; and Bob Feuerbach.
The Hall of Fame is designed to honor impactful, positive contributions to the communities of Miles, Preston, Sabula, and Spragueville. The purpose of the Easton Valley High School Hall of Fame is threefold:
• To honor those River Hawks (or former members of retired schools of the district) who have accomplished extraordinary feats in extra-curricular activities;
• To honor those who have made great contributions to Easton Valley High School activities over a period of many years;
• To honor those Easton Valley High School graduates who have distinguished themselves in life after high school.
Each year, the Hall of Fame selection committee meets to review past nominations and consider any new nominations made since the last induction class.
The current selection committee is composed of 16 individuals and a non-voting chairperson: Sara Nelson, Tony Johnson, Mary Vorland and Laura Horst, Caroline Bredekamp, Heidi Lippens, Dave Miller, Craig Reuter, Tom Feuerbach, Dan Beck, Kyle Miller, Jeff Horst, Sue Feuerbach
Jack Marlowe was the sports editor for the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press from 1962-98 and also covered Bellevue sports for the Bellevue Herald-Leader on occassion from 1990-99. He earned the 1999 Distinguished Service Award from the Iowa Newspaper Association, received more than 28 media and community awards, and wrote the Sports Slants column for the Sentinel-Press, including more than 2,000 articles.
The Jack Marlowe Athletic Complex at Maquoketa High School was named in his honor in 2013, the same year he published his memoir “From the Barnyard to the Press Box.”
Dick and Ann Keeney will be inducted. Dick was the mayor of Miles, president of the East Central Athletic Boosters, president of the Miles Little League, and an Easton Valley School Board member. He played an integral role in establishing the Easton Valley School District and was an announcer for East Central football games.
Ann was president of the East Central Music Boosters, decorated for East Central prom and concerts, ran the concession stand for more than 25 years for East Central School and Little League.
The Keeneys both contributed hours of labor and equipment for fields and projects.
Coaches/School Personnel
Carl Kueter taught and was principal at East Central for 46 years (1958-2005). He taught junior high from 1958-65, was K-8 principal from 1965-2005, and subbed for 10 years after retiring.
In addition, he coached girls basketball from 1958-60 and in 2005 was awarded by the Iowa High School Athletic Association for his contribution to athletics.
Dave Miller was the Preston principal for 28 years, a teacher for 11 years, and Preston athletic director for 12 years. In 1987 he was inducted into the NW Illinois Hall of Fame.
Miller coached football for 15 years, accumulating a record of 107 wins and 33 losses, making seven playoff appearances, earning six conference championships and one district championship, and coaching the second-place team in the state in 1988.
He also was the district’s head boys golf coach for 31 years, racking up 539 wins and 329 losses, coaching three state teams, and earning six conference championships, eight sectional championships, and one district championship.
Miller served as the head girls golf coach for four years, accumulating 61 wins and 37 losses. He coached one state girls team, with Kalli Miller placing fifth as an individual, and earned one conference championship.
East Central Marching Band directors Arlynn Still, Jerry Creger and Laura Horst will be inducted in to the Hall of Fame.
All together, they accumulated a history of earning 31 out of 33 years a Division I rating at state marching band. This includes 11 of 12 years receiving a I rating at state under Still as marching band director and Corky Still as color guard director, and 20 of 21 years receiving a I rating at state under Creger.
Teams/Groups
The 1969 Miles boys track team earned the Class C state championship. The team included Coach Arlen Krueger, Pat Cassaday, Mike Cassaday, Don Bales, Steve Seamer, Pat Kedley, Dave Gerlach, Coach Larry Strickler and alternate Lynn Daniels.
The 1965 Preston boys track team brought home the Class C state championship. The team consisted of Richard “Doc” Rossman, Dale Ketelsen, Mike Koch, Dick Hammond, Al Feuerbach, Larry Meyer, Bob Yaddof, Coach Bob Matthias, Coach Jack McCreery, Marcus Engelhardt, Dave Jargo, Delbert Miller, Richard Jungen, Doug Beck and Dennis Trenkamp.
Individuals
Kevin Neill earned accolades in golf. He qualified for Class 2A state golf in 1984 and won the state championship in 1985-87. He also was inducted into the Iowa High School Golf Hall of Fame.
Bob Feuerbach was the 1974 shot put champion at the Drake Relays and Class C state shot put champion with a throw of 58-04.75. He repeated both titles in 1975. In 1975 he broke (and still holds) the 1A record for shot put with 60-10.25 and was the Class C state discus champion with a 163-11.
Feuerbach placed seventh in the 1977 NCAA Track & Field Championships and fourth in 1978. He was the 1977 and 1978 San Jose State All-American in shot put.
