Members of the 2022-23 Easton Valley Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized Homecoming Weekend during the parade Friday, Sept. 30, during halftime football game that evening, and officially at the banquet Saturday night, Oct. 1.
2022 inductees are:
n Al Feuerbach, distinguished graduate
n Dr. James P. Cahill, Friends of Easton Valley
n Marion “Junior” Miller, Friends of Easton Valley
n Bob Oldis, distinguished graduate
n 1999-2000 and 2000-01 Preston girls basketball team, teams/groups
n Frederick Schule, distinguished graduate
n Dan Beck, coach/school personnel
n Richard “Doc” Rossmann, coach/school personnel
The induction ceremony will be held at the Preston Town Hall, with social hour at 5 p.m., meal at 6 p.m., and ceremony at 7 p.m. Ticket sales to attend the event ended Sept. 19.
District officials said the Hall of Fame is designed to honor impactful, positive contributions to the communities of Miles, Preston, Sabula and Spragueville.
The Hall of Fame Committee also is accepting additional nominations for future inductees. A list of candidates and biographical information has already been collected; the new nominees will be added to the pool yearly. Feel free to send your information to the high school in care of the Hall of Fame Committee.
