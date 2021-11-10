The Easton Valley River Hawks got the monkey off its back last Thursday by crushing the Kee Hawks from Lansing 67-24.
The win sent the 11-0 River Hawks to the UNI Dome and the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. against the defending 8-player champions 11-0 Remsen St. Mary’s.
This marks Easton Valley’s first trip to UNI Dome since the East Central and Preston school districts merged in 2013.
The River Hawks have made the quarterfinals the last three years, losing in 2019 and 2020 on the road.
Coach Tony Johnson said, “Winning our district and being undefeated gave us home field advantage, which is huge not having to travel two or more hours for a football game.
“Conditioning has been a key for this team,” he continued. “It is a reward for the long summer hours and off-season workouts together. There is no question why this team has success — it’s because they are not afraid to do hard work. And it’s paying off now.”
The River Hawks won the coin toss and deferred, giving the Kee Hawks the ball first in the Nov. 4 game. Kee started on its 34 yard line, getting a first down before the River Hawks defense took over. On a third and 9 for the Kee Hawks, Andin Farrell sacked the Kee Hawks quarterback for a 7-yard loss, forcing the Kee Hawks to punt on a fourth and 16.
After the punt, the River Hawks started deep on their 6 yard line. On their second play of the game, Carson Fuegen ran up the middle for 28 yards to the 34 yard line. Charlie Simpson caught a pass out of the backfield for 12 yards then ran to the right, getting outside for a 23-yard run and giving the River Hawks the first and 10 on the Kee Hawks 7 yard line.
On the next play, River Hawks quarterback Conor Gruver dropped back to pass; he couldn’t find an open man so Gruver ran to the right pylon for the River Hawks’ first touchdown. The River Hawks went 74 yards on seven plays for a 7-0 lead with 6:07 left in the first quarter.
On the next Kee possession at the Kee’s 25-yard line, the snap went over the quarterback’s head. Farrell recovered the loose ball at the 16 yard line. Gruver found Fuegen open for a 16-yard pass play just 15 seconds after the River Hawks’ first TD.
Ayden Huling intercepted a pass leading to another River Hawks’ touchdown. Hayden Felkey stripped the ball from the quarterback. Dylon Dyson fell on it, leading to another Easton Valley touchdown and a 26-0 lead with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
With 4:02 left in the second quarter Farrell rushed the quarterback and poked the ball loose, recovering the fumble. Three plays later Fuegen caught another touchdown pass with 3:06 left in the second quarter, making the score 48-8.
Farrell said, “Part of the game plan was to put as much pressure on their quarterback as we could. When we played them up there the quarterback had too much time to find an open receiver. And I think we did that forcing an interception and causing fumbles.”
The Kee Hawks turned the ball over four times in the first half, and the River Hawks scored touchdowns on all four turnovers.
“We changed some things different on defense and on offensive we just had to stay the course and take care of the football,” Johnson explained. “That is basically what we did tonight. We won tonight, but we are not done yet.
Easton Valley dominated on both sides of the ball. The River Hawks scored a touchdown on 10 of 11 possessions. In their last possession late in the fourth quarter, they had a fumble.
River Hawks senior and two-year starting quarterback Gruver completed 22 passes for 298 yards and 7 touchdowns. Gruver has led the state in passing touchdowns since the first week of the season.
“All the adjustments we did on offense came together on defense,” Gruver said. “We put pressure on the quarterback. He has a great arm and throws a great ball. And about five or six of the guys who play defense play offense and brought the momentum over to the offense.
“Everything opened up tonight — the line played great tonight, giving me plenty of time all night. This feeling is a whole lot better than the last two years. We got over the hump and our next goal is the state title,” Gruver added.
Fuegen had another good night on both sides of the ball as he rushed 11 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a 2-point conversion.
On defense Fuegen recorded five touchdowns and two pass breakups.
“We were not going to be denied in a game like this,” Fuegen said. “On defense we put more pressure on them and watched a lot of game films and (shored) up the defense. Our pressure on the quarterback was insane. I cannot give enough praise to our front line and the linebackers for getting in there and getting pressure. There is no pain or tiredness that trumps winning these last three games.”
Aidan Gruver got in the scoring column catching three passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. One Gruver touchdown catch was good for 32 yards.
For the fourth time, the River Hawks did not have to punt all game. The River Hawks only punted 10 times all year while they have forced their opponents.
The River Hawks scored first as they have for most of the year. They have outscored their opponents 697-145 on the season, forcing the continuous clock rule (35 point) in all but one game.
In the first quarter the River Hawks have a 241-50 scoring advantage for the year, and in the second quarter they have outscored the competition 239-34 on the season.
Passing — Conor Gruver 22-27, 298 yards, 7 TD, 0 Int.
Rushing — Carson Fuegen 11-122; Charlie Simpson 5-43; C. Gruver 1-7; Andin Farrell 1-5; Aidan Gruver 1-0.
Receiving — Fuegen 10-100; Hayden Felkey 3-77; A. Gruver 3-48; Farrell 4-41; Simpson 2-32.
Tackle Leaders — Felkey 7.5; Farrell 6; Ashten Huling 6; Ayden Huling 6; Fuegen 5; Dillon Beck 5.
Interception — Ayden Huling 1.
Fumble Recoveries — Farrell 2; Dylon Dyson 1.
Sacks — Farrell 2; Felkey 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.