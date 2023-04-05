The Easton Valley Community School District recently announced the next class of the Easton Valley Hall of Fame. Members of the 2023-24 Hall of Fame inductees inlude the following.
Jack Marlowe
Dick and Ann Keeney
Carl Kueter
Dave Miller
East Central Marching Band Directors: Arlynn Still, Jerry Creger, Laura Horst
1969 Miles Boys Track Team
1965 Preston Boys Track Team
Kevin Neill
Bob Feuerbach
The Hall of Fame is designed to honor impactful, positive contributions to the communities of Miles, Preston, Sabula, Spragueville. The purpose of the Easton Valley High School Hall of Fame is threefold: (1) To honor those River Hawks (or former members of retired schools of the district) who have accomplished extraordinary feats in extra-curricular activities; (2) To honor those who have made great contributions to Easton Valley High School activities over a period of many years; (3) To honor those Easton Valley High School graduates who have distinguished themselves in life after high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.