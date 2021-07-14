Join Dwier Brown, star of Field of Dreams and two Ghost Players from the movie for a book signing event at Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar in Dubuque on Thursday, July 22 starting at 5 p.m. and going until who knows. (Perhaps until Joe Jackson shows up to take Dwier back into the corn).
You’ll remember Dwier from his iconic, emotional role as John Kinsella, the father of Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella, who comes back to have a catch with his son (oops spoiler alert). Meet Brown and get a copy of his book, “If You Build It”… a book about Fathers, Fate and Field of Dreams.
Books will be available at the event, but you can bring your copy or any Field of Dreams memorabilia you like or even a baseball. And it’s a great chance to check out the amazing new pub and their wonderful secluded outdoor courtyard with the Jumbotron TV to catch a baseball game anytime.
Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar is located at 333 E. 10th St, in Dubuque’s historic Millwork District, inside the Novelty Ironworks Building between Gino’s East Pizzeria and Backpocket Brewing.
