The face of the storied Gashouse Gang, the St. Louis Cardinal team that captured the World Series in 1934, is righthander Dizzy Dean, whose bluster and brashness was backed up by overpowering results. Dean, however, spent the second half of his career outside the Gateway City.
Eighty years ago this season, the Cardinals traded Dean to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched in the 1938 World Series despite an increasingly lame arm. That era in Dean’s career was defined by his self-described “nothin’ ball.”
Though the Gashouse Gang is remembered for their all-out, rough-and-tumble style, the 1934 Cardinals are more legendary than great. The franchise was a collective one game under .500 in 1932-33, Dean’s first two full seasons in the majors.
St. Louis improved to 95 wins and a world championship in 1934 and followed with 96 victories in 1935, but the shelf life of the Gashouse Gang proved short. The Cardinals won no more than 87 games in any of the next three seasons.
Dean, however, was a superstar. He rolled to a 30-7 mark in 1934 and won the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award. No other big leaguer would reach the 30-win plateau until Detroit’s Denny McClain in 1968. In 1935, Dean racked up a 28-12 record and finished second in the MVP voting, followed by a 24-13 season and another runner-up MVP finish in 1936.
He was joined on the Cardinals by his brother Paul, who was dubbed “Daffy” and won 19 games in each of his first two seasons in the majors in 1934-35. Paul, however, won only twelve games over the remainder of his nine-year run in the majors.
Diz was also a workhorse, appearing in 50 or more games three straight years from 1934-36 and leading the National League in complete games four straight times. From 1932-36, he racked up 1,530 innings and topped the league three times in innings pitched. He was the N.L’s strikeout leader each season from 1932-35, fanning a total of 787 batters over that span.
But he was best known for his mouth, bragging that “it ain’t bragging if you can back it up.” His self-serving attitude sometimes rubbed teammates the wrong way, but most fans loved it.
It all came crashing down in the 1937 All-Star Game. Dean started for the National League and suffered a broken left toe in the third inning off a low liner from Cleveland’s Earl Averill. Dean changed his pitching motion to compensate for the injury, but was never the same and struggled to a 13-10 mark in 1937, going 1-3 after the break.
In the offseason, Cardinals general manager Branch Rickey suspected that Dean would be on the decline, and made a move. On April 16, he traded Dean to the Cubs for pitchers Curt Smith and Clyde Shoun, reserve outfielder Tuck Stainback, and $185,000 in cash. Though shocked by the trade, Dean added that he was “glad to go to Chicago.”
Chicago won the National League pennant that year to get to the World Series, but the Cardinals may have won the trade. The righthanded Davis won 22 games in 1939 to help St. Louis to a second-place finish, his best season in a 13-year major league career that saw him win 158 games for five teams.
Shoun, a lefthander, led the league in appearances for the Cardinals in both 1939 and 1940 with a total of 107, primarily in relief. He eventually pitched for five big-league teams in a fourteen-year career. Stainback, who had more than 300 at-bats only twice in his thirteen years in the majors, lasted only six games in St. Louis before the Phillies picked him up for the waiver price.
Dean, meanwhile, had limited success in Chicago. Though he appeared in only thirteen games, with ten starts, in 1938, he compiled a 7-1 record with a 1.81 ERA and started Game 2 of the World Series, going eight innings in a 6-3 loss to the Yankees. He also pitched a third of an inning in relief in Game 4, when New York finished off a sweep.
The 1939 season was much the same, as Dean was 6-4 with a 3.36 ERA in nineteen games, with thirteen starts. His durability, though, was in sharp decline, and his 96.1 innings in 1939 were the most he could handle in a Cubs’ uniform. Chicago dipped to fourth place in 1939 and fifth the next season.
In June 1940, he asked to be dropped to the minors to develop a new sidearm delivery. However, he managed only an 8-8 record in 21 games with Tulsa of the Texas League and was 3-3 overall with the Cubs, starting nine of ten appearances. His final appearance with the Cubs was a one-inning stint on April 25, 1941 in Pittsburgh.
Dean then embarked on a second career as a broadcaster, becoming a fixture in the booth for Cardinals and Browns games. His downhome mangling of the English language became the stuff of legend among fans and the bane of grammar teachers, though he was as boisterous as ever. He later broadcast the TV Game of the Week on both ABC and CBS and later announced for the Yankees and Atlanta Braves.
After blasting Browns pitchers in 1947 and bragging that he could throw as well at his advanced age, Dean was signed to a one-game contract and made his final big-league appearance on Sept. 28, 1947, hurling four scoreless innings for the Browns against the Chicago White Sox.
In 1953, Dean was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame despite winning only 150 games in his twelve-year career. He died on July 17, 1974.
