Dizzy Dean

Dizzy Dean

The face of the storied Gashouse Gang, the St. Louis Cardinal team that captured the World Series in 1934, is righthander Dizzy Dean, whose bluster and brashness was backed up by overpowering results. Dean, however, spent the second half of his career outside the Gateway City.

Eighty years ago this season, the Cardinals traded Dean to the Chicago Cubs, where he pitched in the 1938 World Series despite an increasingly lame arm. That era in Dean’s career was defined by his self-described “nothin’ ball.”