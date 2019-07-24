Class 2A District
Semifinal Play
Camanche 7
Bellevue 1
At Dyersville
The Bellevue boys bow out of state tournament play with a 7-1 loss to a good Camanche team. The Indians swept the Comets in a double-header during the regular season.
Camanche pitching was hard on Comet hitters allowing just two hits one each by Cole and Andrew Swartz. The Comets hit the ball hard but right at Indian defenders who made the plays. Both teams stranded seven runners. The Indians out-hit the Comets 8-2 used timely two-out hitting to score six of their seven runs.
Riley Konrardy started and pitched five innings allowing all the hits and runs. Andrew Swartz pitched the sixth and set the Indians down in order.
Bellevue ends their season at 12-16 .
They will lose three regular starting seniors in Riley Konrardy, Brandon Kafar and Trey Daugherty
