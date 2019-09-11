Daugherty-Banowetz

Brin Daugherty and Lindsey Banowetz were voted on the the All-Tournament  Team.

  All  Tournament Team selections

At Preston:

 Bellevue  came away with   3-2 record in the EV Tournament, earning  wins over Easton Valley, Marquette and Cedar Valley Christian while losing to Wilton and EdCo.

 Marquette  did not score a match win but played very hard in all five matches.

 Bellevue saw Brin Daugherty  record her 1,000th  assist in a victory over CVC.

 Pictured left are Brin Daugherty and Lindsey Banowetz with their medals. 