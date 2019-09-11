All Tournament Team selections
At Preston:
Bellevue came away with 3-2 record in the EV Tournament, earning wins over Easton Valley, Marquette and Cedar Valley Christian while losing to Wilton and EdCo.
Marquette did not score a match win but played very hard in all five matches.
Bellevue saw Brin Daugherty record her 1,000th assist in a victory over CVC.
Daugherty and Lindsey Banowetz were voted on the the All-Tournament Team.
Pictured left are Brin Daugherty and Lindsey Banowetz with their medals.
