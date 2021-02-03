The Marquette boys basketball team fell short of a non-conference win over city rival Bellevue last Saturday in the MEC gymnasium, as Bellevue’s Colby Sieverding came up big in the final period to lift the Comets to a 53-46 victory.
Sieverding, a junior guard for Bellevue, scored 18 of his total 33 points in the fourth to help Bellevue hold back the high-scoring Carson Michels of Marquette High School.
Michels is the second leading scorer in the state this season with an average of 30.4 per game. Saturday, he scored 26 points to lead Marquette in scoring, even while being double and triple defended.
Early on, Bellevue took a 12-4 lead in end of the first period. But Michels began hitting shots from the lane and drawing fouls, and Marquette pulled closer. Marquette then went on a 17-6 run to close the half and held a 21-20 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
Bellevue’s Sieverding tossed in a couple three-pointers and added two free throws for an 11-5 run by the Comets in the third period, leading to a 31-26 advantage to end the quarter.
Michels then made another shot, plus the foul, then dumped another pair of free throws to tie the game at 31 with 7:03 remaining in the game.
Bellevue answered with an 7-0 run, as Sieverding scored, Jensen Wedeking added a score and then Sieverding completed a one-and-one for a 38-31 score with just over five minutes on the clock.
While Marquette clawed back within four points, Sieverding scored on a drive plus the foul for a three-point play.
Sieverding’s free throws with 25 seconds left sealed the win.
Bellevue scorers: Sieverding 33, Cole Heim 5, Jackson Mueller 5, Jensen Wedeking 4, Liam Dunne 4, Nick Deppe 2.
Marquette scorers: Carson Michels 26, Nolan Tracy 9, Caden Kettmann 5, Aza Berthel 4, Evan Scott 2.
In other local games last week, Marquette defeated Calamus-Wheatland 77-75 on the road. Carson Michels scored 29 points, Evan Scott added 24 and Aza Berthel 13.
The Bellevue Lady Comets last Tuesday defeated Mid-Prairie 47-34 and rose to No. 6 in the Class 2A rankings. Bellevue finished strong after trailing by four points at halftime and improved to 15-1 with their ninth consecutive victory. On the other side of the double-header, the Bellevue boys were defeated by Mid-Prairie 61-51.
