Midland
Invitational
At Wyoming:
Two of the area’s finest runners picked up individual titles at the Midland Invitational ran at Little Bear Golf Course.
Athletes from 10 schools competed in the invitational
Marquette’s Halle Kilburg was the girls champion and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel the boys Champion. Griebel beat the state’s Class 2A #1 ranked Tipton runner Caleb Shumaker by 4 seconds. Griebel clocked 17:18, and Schumaker ran a 17:22.
Kilburg ran 17 seconds faster then West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro to win the girls race.
Marquette boys were paced by Parker Mueller in 24th place in 21:20.
Trevor Klein was 51st in 28:43 and Ethan DeSotel 52nd in 29:18
The Comet girls had two girls finish in the top fifteen in Gabby Williamson 7th in 23:25, and Delaney Dunne 14th in 24:37.
Marquette girls 2nd place team
1st- Halle Kilburg 21:51
6th- Holly Beauchamp 23:19,
19th -Kaylee Koos 25:04, 23rd- Miranda Peters 26:35,
24th- Molly Muenster 26:48
Bellevue 4th place
boys team
1st- Brady Griebel 17:51
17th-Abe Steinbeck 20:15
23rd-Sam Dunne21:19
30th- Aiden Onken 21:47
33rd- Marcus Anderson 22:00
Team Scores Girls
Tip[ton 69
Marquette 73
Prince of Peace83
Northeast 84
Incomplete Teams-
West Liberty,Bellevue, North Cedar, Midland
Boys Team Scores
Tipton 31
Northeast 90
Cal/ Wheat 99
Bellevue 104
West Liberty 136
Midland 163
Easton Valley 163
North Cedar 2209
Incomplete Teams-
Marquette, Prince of Peace
