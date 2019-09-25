 Midland

Invitational

 At Wyoming:

  Two of the area’s finest runners picked up individual titles at the Midland Invitational ran at Little Bear Golf Course.

  Athletes from 10 schools competed in the invitational

 Marquette’s Halle Kilburg was the girls champion and Bellevue’s Brady Griebel the boys Champion. Griebel beat the state’s  Class 2A #1 ranked Tipton runner Caleb Shumaker by 4 seconds. Griebel clocked  17:18, and Schumaker ran a 17:22.

 Kilburg ran 17 seconds faster then West Liberty’s Jimena Fierro to win the girls race.

 Marquette boys were paced by Parker Mueller in 24th place in 21:20.

 Trevor Klein was 51st in 28:43 and Ethan DeSotel 52nd in 29:18

  The Comet girls had two girls finish in the top fifteen in Gabby Williamson 7th in 23:25, and Delaney Dunne 14th in 24:37.

 Marquette girls 2nd place team

1st- Halle Kilburg 21:51

6th- Holly Beauchamp 23:19,

19th -Kaylee Koos 25:04, 23rd- Miranda Peters 26:35,

24th- Molly Muenster 26:48

 Bellevue 4th place

 boys team

1st- Brady Griebel 17:51

17th-Abe Steinbeck 20:15

23rd-Sam Dunne21:19

30th- Aiden Onken 21:47

33rd- Marcus Anderson 22:00

 Team Scores Girls

Tip[ton 69

 Marquette 73

Prince of Peace83

 Northeast 84

 Incomplete Teams-

 West Liberty,Bellevue, North Cedar, Midland

 Boys Team Scores

 Tipton 31

Northeast 90

Cal/ Wheat 99

Bellevue 104

West Liberty 136

Midland 163

 Easton Valley 163

North Cedar 2209

 Incomplete Teams-

Marquette, Prince of Peace