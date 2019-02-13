Girls
Cascade 45
Bellevue 30
Cougar defense stymies Comets
At Cascade:
The home team Cougars played tenacios defense in a 45-30 win over arch-rival Bellevue. Seeking revenge from an early season 50-42 loss to the Comets the Cougars defense slowed the interior scoring of Bellevue and used their own post presence to send the Comets home with their third loss.
The Cougars used a 7-2 run to close out the first quarter with a 10-5 lead.. Down 12-7 the Comets got 10-pts from senior guard Giana Michels to close to 19-17 . Turnovers allowed the Cougars to close out the half with a 22-17 lead.
The second half was Cougars . They used their defense and the scoring of Nicole McDermott (7-pts) to carry a 36-25 lead into the final period.
Their defense and depth kept up the pressure, they held the Comets to five-points all free throws in the 4th quarter.
Michels led all scores with 15-pts, Lindsey Banowetz added 8. The Cougars were led by S. Do;phin and A. Welter with 12-points. McDermott’s seven points got her to the1000 pt mark in her career.
The loss moves the Comets to 17-3 with a game with Durant remaining.
Scoring summary
Cascade 12 10 14 9 -45
Bellevue 5 12 8 5 -30
Scoring
Cascade (45)-
N. McDermott 7, S. Dolphin 12, O. Simon 4, A. Welter 12 N. Trumm 3, A. Hoffman 2, L.Trumm 5 Totals 16 9-13 45
3 pt goals- B- Michels 2, Rubel. C. Dolphin 3, Simon.
Bellevue (30)-
Kailey Miller 2, Sally Paulson 2, Alyssa Rubel 3 Lindsey Banowetz 8, Giana Michels 15. Totals 10 7-13 30
Boys
Cascade 56
Bellevue 23
At Cascade:
After a slow start tenacious defense allowed the Cougars to roll by the Comets 56-23. The win moves the Cougars to 12-6 while the Comets drop to 3-17.
Bellevue led 5-1 on a Trey Daugherty basket when the host team went on a 24-11 run to lead 25-16 at the half. The Cougar defense took over from here allowing Bellevue just one field goal in the 3rd quarter and seven points total in the second half.
Colby Sieverding led the Comets with 8-points.
Scoring summary
Cascade 13 12 14 18 -57
Bellevue 8 8 3 4-23
Scoring
Cascade (56)-
H. Hoffman 14, R. Rausch 9, C. Green 9,M. Trumm 7,W. Roling 2, W. Potter 2, >L otting 3A. Atchison 6, C. Booth 5. Totals 18 15-23 57
Bellevue (23)-
Colby Sieverding 9, Trey Daugherty 4, Andrew Swartz 5, Paxton Feldermann 3, Trevor Hager 3Etan Klemme 1. Totals 8 4-11 23
North Cedar 68
Bellevue 48
At Clarence:
The Knights ended the Comets regular season with a 68-48 victory. The loss ends the Comets regular season at 3-18 .
Stats NA by press time
