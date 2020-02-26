Class 2A District Boys Basketball
Cascade 48
Bellevue 28
At Cascade:
The Bellevue boys basketball season ended with a 48-28 loss to Cascade. The Cougars patented defense shut down the Comets’ offense, not allowing a player to score in double digits.
The Cougars never trailed. They pulled away from a 7-6 lead to lead 29-16 at the half. Playing tough, the Cougars closed the Comets out, allowing just 12 points in the second half.
Senior Jackson Wagner led Bellevue with seven points.
The season over, the Comet community will see four fine seniors graduate, all starters in their careers.
Paxton Felderman, Andrew Swartz, Isaac Carter and Jackson Wagner will be missed next year.
Scoring summary
Cascade11 18 9 11 -48
Bellevue 6 10 3 9 -28
Scoring
Cascade (48)- NA
Bellevue (28) Andrew Swartz 4, Cole Heim 2,Isaac Carter 2, Jackson Wagner 7, Paxton Felderman 2, Colby Sieverding 6, Jackson Mueller 5
