Indoor Track
At the University of Dubuque:
Twenty four boys and girls track teams from the Tri-States competed in an open Indoor meet ran at the A Y. McDonald Sports Complex on the University of Dubuque Campus, getting the spring season started
Competition was outstanding, with State Champions from the states of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Drake relay champions also in the competition.
Sprinters, distance runners and field event athletes competed to determine the 2019 team champion.
Several Bellevue Comet athletes set personal indoor best's in the Classic Meet.
The girls competed on Friday and the boys on Saturday.
There were no firsts for Bellevue, but several second place finishes in the loaded field.
Comet athletes competed at a very high level against superb competition. It was a super-charged indoor meet to set expectations and build season goals from.
