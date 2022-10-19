By DAVID NAMANNY
Bellevue Herald-Leader
The Bellevue Comets will advance to post-season play on the gridiron in Class A after defeating Clayton Ridge last Friday night on the road by a score of 20-14.
With the win, Bellevue (4-4 on the regular season), earned the fourth seed in District 4 and will play at Alburnett (7-1) in the first round.
After rushing for three touchdowns for 20-0 lead in the first half, the Comets withstood a mild comeback effort from the Eagles, and hung on for the victory.
Bellevue used both rushing and passing for balance on offensive, with quarterback Hunter Putman throwing for 141 yards and scoring one touchdown on the ground. Quintin Pickett added an 8-yard rushing touchdown, topped off by a Jaden Baskin run for a 2-yard touchdown.
As well as Pickett’s eight-yard touchdown, the junior also excelled on defense when he recovered a fumble on Clayton Ridge’s first play on the next possession after his own touchdown. Bellevue then went down the field for 48 yards on 12 plays, and Putman put the Comets up 14-0 on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal midway through the second quarter.
Jaden Baskin then made it 20-0 with a 4-yard touchdown. Gavin Roling, who made the first two extra points, missed the third. Clayton Ridge scored one more touchdown in the fourth quarter to add to their second quarter score, but the Comets held the lead the remainder of the game.
Bellevue had an impressive 389 of total offense on the night, compared to only 187 for Clayton Ridge. Putman had 146 yards passing and 53 yards rushing. Riley Carrier had 93 yards; Baskin recorded 62 yards and Pickett added 33 on the ground. Cameron Casel had 52 receiving yards, Dalton Clasen 29, Cal Bonifus 21, Gavin Roling 20, Carrier 12 and Pickett 12.
Riley Carrier, Casey Tath and Gavin Roling led the Comet defense in tackles with 6, 4.5 and 4 respectively.
