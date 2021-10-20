Comet Football

Comet players gang tackle a Clayton Ridge Eagles back in the Class A pivotal game played at the High School on C.C. Hammann Field. The game was a defensive battle between  two evenly matched teams playing  for a  Class A play-off spot in District IV. The Comets came away with a hard-fought 7-6 win.  The win moves the 5-3 Comets into a  play-off matchup with a 7-1 Lisbon team at Lisbon on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.

 Bellevue 7

 Clayton Ridge 6

At CC Hammann Field:

  The Bellevue Comet football team is back in the state  playoffs with a hard fought 7-6 win over the Clayton Ridge Eagles.

 The winner in, the loser going home was an evenly matched game with no clear cut winner until the last minute of the game. A big turnover, an  interception by senior linebacker  Jackson Mueller, halted a potential scoring drive by the Eagles with 1:40 left on the clock. The Comets were  then able to run the clock out,   because the Eagles had exhausted their time outs in the  previous Comet drive.

 The Eagles had turned away the Comets on three fourth down plays to get a chance at a last minute score.  

  It was a battle in which the outcome would be determined by the difference of an extra point, which went the Comets way this time. Early in the season, missed extra points were costly for  Bellevue.

   The Eagles struck first. The score came after several punt exchanges early in the first quarter .

 A  Comet punt set the Eagles up near mid-field, With 1:59 left in the quarter Eagle senior quarterback Caleb Helle  weaved his way 52 yards down the far sideline for a touchdown. The biggest  Comet defensive play of the game came next, when they blocked the try to keep it at 6-0. The score stood that way until late in the half.

  The Comets put together a drive capped off with a 3rd down 3-yard scamper by quarterback Cole Heim. The PAT kick was good for a 7-6 lead at halftime.

 In the drive, it was the ability of  Heim to use his arm and legs to set up the score. He hit Alex Pitts and Colby Sieverding with  big pass plays keeping  the drive alive.        

   With no points scored in the second half, the defense took over, forcing nine punts in the hard fought half,   The stats say it was and evenly matched game. Neither team penetrated the red zone and it was a 7-6 final, with the Comets moving into the playoffs at Lisbon vs Lisbon at 7 p.m. this Friday.

 Scoring by quarter

Bellevue  0 7 0 0 - 7

 Clayton Ridge 6 0 0 0 - 6

Game summary

Bellevue    Clayton Ridge

 15   1st downs   11

 24:14   time of pass    23:40 52   no of plays  51

105   passing yds   58

9-19  comp atts   7-16

0-2      tds  ints    0-1

33- 132  rushes  yds  35-148

4-38     penalty  yds   1-5

2   turnovers    1

6- 32        punts    3- 43

Individual stats

 Passing - Cole Heim 9-19, 2 ints

Receiving-  Alex Pitts 4-63 yards

Colby Sieverding 4-35 yds

 Dalton Clasen 1 -17 yds

 Rushing- Colby Sieverding 22-104 yds

Quinten Pickett   5-27yds

 Cole Heim   6-1yd

 Punt returns

 Colby Sieverding  1-3yds

Defensive stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller 11,  6 solo, 5-ast, 3TFL

Dalton Clasen 8, 5 solo, 3-ast, sack3 TFL

Alex Pitts 7, 5-solo, 2 asst, TFL

 Jackson Mueller 6, 3-solo, 3 asst, INT

Colby Sieverding  5, 3 solo, 2 asst

 Riley Carrier 5, 2 solo, 3-asst

Ryder Michels 2, 2-solo, TFL

Quinten Pickett 2, solo, asst

 Hunter Putman 2, solo, asst Cole Heim 1, solo

Tyler Nemmers 1, solo

  