Bellevue 7
Clayton Ridge 6
At CC Hammann Field:
The Bellevue Comet football team is back in the state playoffs with a hard fought 7-6 win over the Clayton Ridge Eagles.
The winner in, the loser going home was an evenly matched game with no clear cut winner until the last minute of the game. A big turnover, an interception by senior linebacker Jackson Mueller, halted a potential scoring drive by the Eagles with 1:40 left on the clock. The Comets were then able to run the clock out, because the Eagles had exhausted their time outs in the previous Comet drive.
The Eagles had turned away the Comets on three fourth down plays to get a chance at a last minute score.
It was a battle in which the outcome would be determined by the difference of an extra point, which went the Comets way this time. Early in the season, missed extra points were costly for Bellevue.
The Eagles struck first. The score came after several punt exchanges early in the first quarter .
A Comet punt set the Eagles up near mid-field, With 1:59 left in the quarter Eagle senior quarterback Caleb Helle weaved his way 52 yards down the far sideline for a touchdown. The biggest Comet defensive play of the game came next, when they blocked the try to keep it at 6-0. The score stood that way until late in the half.
The Comets put together a drive capped off with a 3rd down 3-yard scamper by quarterback Cole Heim. The PAT kick was good for a 7-6 lead at halftime.
In the drive, it was the ability of Heim to use his arm and legs to set up the score. He hit Alex Pitts and Colby Sieverding with big pass plays keeping the drive alive.
With no points scored in the second half, the defense took over, forcing nine punts in the hard fought half, The stats say it was and evenly matched game. Neither team penetrated the red zone and it was a 7-6 final, with the Comets moving into the playoffs at Lisbon vs Lisbon at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 0 7 0 0 - 7
Clayton Ridge 6 0 0 0 - 6
Game summary
Bellevue Clayton Ridge
15 1st downs 11
24:14 time of pass 23:40 52 no of plays 51
105 passing yds 58
9-19 comp atts 7-16
0-2 tds ints 0-1
33- 132 rushes yds 35-148
4-38 penalty yds 1-5
2 turnovers 1
6- 32 punts 3- 43
Individual stats
Passing - Cole Heim 9-19, 2 ints
Receiving- Alex Pitts 4-63 yards
Colby Sieverding 4-35 yds
Dalton Clasen 1 -17 yds
Rushing- Colby Sieverding 22-104 yds
Quinten Pickett 5-27yds
Cole Heim 6-1yd
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 1-3yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 11, 6 solo, 5-ast, 3TFL
Dalton Clasen 8, 5 solo, 3-ast, sack3 TFL
Alex Pitts 7, 5-solo, 2 asst, TFL
Jackson Mueller 6, 3-solo, 3 asst, INT
Colby Sieverding 5, 3 solo, 2 asst
Riley Carrier 5, 2 solo, 3-asst
Ryder Michels 2, 2-solo, TFL
Quinten Pickett 2, solo, asst
Hunter Putman 2, solo, asst Cole Heim 1, solo
Tyler Nemmers 1, solo
