Comet Logo

Comet Invitational

 Results

At Bellevue Golf Course:

 The Comet boys ran to the team title at their Invitational.  Sophomore Payton Griebel ran 1st overall in 17:06 to key Bellevue.

 Northeast Rebel girls just nipped the Marquette girls 22-25.

  Boys Top 5 Individuals

 Payton Griebel BHS 17:06

Marcus Blount POP 17:53

Aiden Onken BHS 18:10

Andrew Butt Cam. 18:17

Ben Steinbeck BHS 18:23

 Boys team results

 Bellevue 40

 Northeast 50

 Camanche 70

Marquette 111

Maquoketa 114

Prince of Peace 112

Midland 114

 No team scores:

 Easton Valley, Cal-Wheat, Durant, North Cedar and Wapello

Bellevue boys results

 Comets

1st place team:

Payton   Griebel 1st, 17:06

Aiden Onken 3rd, 18;10

Ben Steinbeck 5th, 18:23

Jake Bormann14th, 20:14, Kaden Guenther 17th,20:38

   Mohawks

Mika Lensker 7th 19:18

Andrew Schmidt 10, 19:44

Trevor Klein 29th,22:47

Ethan Desotel 30th, 22:58

Joe Hager 35th, 24:05

 Girls results

Top five Individuals

Noelle Steines CW, 19:05

 Holly Beauchamp BM, 20:47

Cenady Soenkson HE 21:04,

Allison Kettmann  BM, 21:42,

22:15 Natalie Krogman NE

  Girls team scores

Northeast 22,

 Marquette 25

 Bellevue 33

 Maquoketa 57

 No team scores:

Cal-Wheat, Camanche, Midland, Prince of Peace, and Wapello

Marquette girls

 2nd place team

 Holly Beauchamp 2nd, 20:47

 Allison Kettmann 4th, 21:42,

Kaylee Koos 10th, 23:26

Kayln Skirvseth 16 th 25:57

 Comet Girls

 3rd place team

Gabby Williamson 6th, 22:17

 Grace Hingtgen 8th, 22:56,

 Ariana Payton 21st, 27:06, Ali Simmons23rd, 27:27