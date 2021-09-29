Comet Invitational
Results
At Bellevue Golf Course:
The Comet boys ran to the team title at their Invitational. Sophomore Payton Griebel ran 1st overall in 17:06 to key Bellevue.
Northeast Rebel girls just nipped the Marquette girls 22-25.
Boys Top 5 Individuals
Payton Griebel BHS 17:06
Marcus Blount POP 17:53
Aiden Onken BHS 18:10
Andrew Butt Cam. 18:17
Ben Steinbeck BHS 18:23
Boys team results
Bellevue 40
Northeast 50
Camanche 70
Marquette 111
Maquoketa 114
Prince of Peace 112
Midland 114
No team scores:
Easton Valley, Cal-Wheat, Durant, North Cedar and Wapello
Bellevue boys results
Comets
1st place team:
Payton Griebel 1st, 17:06
Aiden Onken 3rd, 18;10
Ben Steinbeck 5th, 18:23
Jake Bormann14th, 20:14, Kaden Guenther 17th,20:38
Mohawks
Mika Lensker 7th 19:18
Andrew Schmidt 10, 19:44
Trevor Klein 29th,22:47
Ethan Desotel 30th, 22:58
Joe Hager 35th, 24:05
Girls results
Top five Individuals
Noelle Steines CW, 19:05
Holly Beauchamp BM, 20:47
Cenady Soenkson HE 21:04,
Allison Kettmann BM, 21:42,
22:15 Natalie Krogman NE
Girls team scores
Northeast 22,
Marquette 25
Bellevue 33
Maquoketa 57
No team scores:
Cal-Wheat, Camanche, Midland, Prince of Peace, and Wapello
Marquette girls
2nd place team
Holly Beauchamp 2nd, 20:47
Allison Kettmann 4th, 21:42,
Kaylee Koos 10th, 23:26
Kayln Skirvseth 16 th 25:57
Comet Girls
3rd place team
Gabby Williamson 6th, 22:17
Grace Hingtgen 8th, 22:56,
Ariana Payton 21st, 27:06, Ali Simmons23rd, 27:27
