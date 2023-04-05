On Thursday, March 30 the Comet track team traveled to Northeast to compete in the Healy-Mattis Invitational Meet. The Comets finished an impressive 2nd overall with the host Northeast Rebels claiming 1st Place. West Branch took home 3rd Place in the eleven team field.
Leading the way for the Comets was senior Riley Carrier and Junior Payton Griebel. Carrier took 1st Place in both the 110 and 400 Meter hurdles. He also joined Keenan Kilburg, Tait Nemmers, and Cal Bonifas in grabbing 2nd Place in the 4x110 Meter Shuttle Hurdle event.
