Coach Chet Knake and the Bellevue Comet football team last Friday improved their team’s playoff standing by earning fourth place in district 4, with an intense 42-28 win at home against South Winneshiek.
While the final score was impressive for the Comets as a result of two Bellevue touchdowns in the final quarter, and the solid play by the Comet defense, the game previously was close, with lead changes and four ties in scoring.
South Winn scored first halfway through the opening quarters, which was answered just 60 second later by Bellevue with a pass by Hunter Putman to Dalton Clasen for a 25 yard touchdown. Gavin Roling added the extra point.
South Winn then scored again on a two-yard run with a minute and a half left in the first quarter. Bellevue answered again at the top of the second quarter with a three yard scamper into the endzone by Putman. The point after was added by Roling, and the score was tied at 14 all.
Bellevue took a 21-14 lead just two minutes later on a one-yard run by Riley Carrier. Roling once again added the extra point. Just before halftime, however, South Winn took it into the endzone on a five-yard run and the score was tied at 21 going into halftime.
South Winn would score one more time in the second half, but that would be it for the Warrior’s offensive effort, as the Bellevue defense held them at 28 points, while the Bellevue offense would tack on three more touchdowns.
Riley Carrier tied the game at 28-28 on a 12-yard run with a minute left in the third quarter and the Comets never looked back. The final two touchdowns include a Putman pass to Gavin Roling for a touchdown; and a touchdown run for 32 by Putman to seal the deal.
Bellevue racked-up an impressive 423 yards of offense to South Winn’s 312. Putman completed 11 of 19 for 147 yards and two touchdowns through the air; and added 123 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Carrier racked up 154 yards and 2 touchdowns rushing as well.
Carrier also led in defensive tackles with 10 (8 solo).
