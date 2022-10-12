Coach Chet Knake and the Bellevue Comet football team last Friday improved their team’s playoff standing by earning fourth place in district 4, with an intense 42-28 win at home against South Winneshiek.

While the final score was impressive for the Comets as a result of two Bellevue touchdowns in the final quarter, and the solid play by the Comet defense, the game previously was close, with lead changes and four ties in scoring.