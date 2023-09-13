On Friday, September 8 the Comets traveled to Stanwood to take on the North Cedar Knights on a perfect night for football.
And much like the freight trains that come barreling their way through this little community, so did the Comets as they came away with their first victory of the year 49-8.
Early on the Comets knew they were on the right track, taking the opening kickoff 58 yards in eight plays with QB Hunter Putman running the ball in from seven yards out for a TD. After a North Cedar safety and another Comet TD they led 16-0 after one quarter of action.
In the second frame, the Comets kept their foot on the gas as both Keenan Kilburg and Cameron Casel were on receiving ends of TD passes from Putman.
As if it couldn't get worse for the home team, just before halftime the Knights muffed a punt attempt. Quintin Pickett discovered the football to be lying on the ground, scooped it up, and took it into the end zone much to the delight of the large group of Comet fans in attendance. Pickett must have enjoyed this experience because in the third quarter after QB Putman handed him the ball he ran 24 yards, taking it in for another TD. In the fourth quarter Jaden Baskin got in on the fun carrying the ball 45 yards to the house for the final Comet TD of the evening.
On defense Samson Hurley had a good night with four solo tackles. Dalton Clausen had three while helping out on two more. Jack Kirk, Max Findley, Seth Smith and Jake Hiland had three solos each.
It was great to see the hard work and effort both the coaching staff and players have been putting in result in a fine victory.
The Comets next play host to Clayton Ridge on Friday Sept 15 for a conference game with a 7 p.m. kickoff. In addition, the JV boys play at home next Monday, Sept 18 with kickoff at 5:30 p.m.
