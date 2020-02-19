Boys
North Cedar 77
Bellevue 50
At Bellevue:
Bellevue boys fell to a hot shooting North Cedar team 77-50. The Knights came out on fire from long range, hitting seven of their 12-three point shots in the first half. They scored 47 points to hold a commanding 47 -28 lead at the half.
They kept up their fine shooting and moved to a 69-44 lead with one quarter to play. They had three players score 18 or more points.
Andrew Swartz led Bellevue with 14 points.
Scoring summary
North Cedar 16 31 18 12-77
Bellevue 7 21 11 11 -50
Scoring
North Cedar (77)-
Garner 1, Unruh, 18, McCullough 22, Jackson 3, Sahr 21, Sander 7, Burcum 3, Wendt 2
Bellevue (50)-
Andrew Swartz 14, Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 4, Jackson Wagner 6,Paxton Felderman 8, Colby Sieverding 7, Nick Deppe 3,Jackson Mueller 5, Ayden Kilburg 1
Bellevue72
Wilton 47
At Bellevue:
The Bellevue boys moved into tournament play with a big home victory over Wilton. The win ends the Comet regular season at 7-14.
Paxton Felderman scored 11 points and Isaac Carter eight in a 34-24 Comet first half. Bellevue led 18-12 after one quarter and never let the young Beavers get close the rest of the game.
Colby Sieverding and Andrew Swartz keyed a second half 38-23 scoring advantage to end it 72-47.
Felderman and Sieverding each scored 18-points and Swartz had 11 to lead Bellevue.
Caden Kirkman the Beaver’s fine 6’6” freshman post led all scores with 19 points.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 18 16 16 24-72
Wilton 12 12 7 16 -47
Scoring
Bellevue (72)-
Paxton Felderman 18, Coby Sieverding 18, Andrew Swartz 11, Isaac Carter 8. Jackson Wagner 8, Cole Heim 2, Ethan Klemme 1, Jackson Mueller 6
Wilton(47)-
Cade Kirkman 19, B Dartung 10, Ca. Sawvell 5, J. Hull 13
Girls
Wilton 72
Bellevue 60
At Bellevue:
In a regular season final for both teams, the Bellevue girls finished off a Wilton team 72-60. The game wasn’t as close as the score, as the Comets let the Beavers hang around. Bellevue led the whole game, but the Beavers made runs, slicing the deficit to six or seven points before the Comets would regain a double-digit lead.
It was 38-31 at the half, the Comets pushed it to 54-40 after three quarters and the Beavers never got closer.
Audrey Wedeking shot the Comets out to a 20-6 lead, hitting 3 threes. Mariah Hueneke scored 10 of her 18 points in the first half, Lindsey Banowetz had 11 points, as the Comets held on to a 38-31 halftime lead.
Bellevue pulled away to start the second half, as the Beavers tried to creep close, hitting threes in their second half game. The game went to the final quarter Bellevue up 56-40.
Banowetz scored 21-points, Hueneke added 18 and Wedeking 9.
The win sends the Comets into tournament play with a 12-9 record
Scoring summary
Bellevue 20 18 16 18-72
Wilton 6 15 15 24- 60
Scoring
Bellevue (72)-
Lindsey Banowetz 21, Mariah Hueneke 18, Audrey Wedeking 9, KaLynn Shaw 2, Teresa Paulsen 6, Kelesia Shaw 4, Brianna Laughlin 6, Sally Paulsen 6
Wilton (60)-
L Walker 6.M. Lange 12, J. Meyer 4, E. Caffrey7. P. Souhrada 5. K. Drake 26
