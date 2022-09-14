The Bellevue Comets couldn’t quite seem to get into gear on the gridiron at home last Friday, losing their second contest of the 2022 season to a high-scoring North Linn squad, 13-48.
Bellevue got on the board first via a 37-yard Hunter Putman pass to young Gavin Roling for a touchdown. Roling added the extra point and it was 7-0 Bellevue.
The Comets, however, wouldn’t score again until the fourth quarter, when Putman tossed a 12-yarder to Dalton Clasen for a touchdown. The extra point by Roling was blocked, so Bellevue wound up with just 13 points on offense.
North Linn seemed to be a scoring machine, with a touchdown the first quarter, and two touchdowns in each of the remaining quarters to rack up 48 points.
Bellevue had just 156 yards of total offense, compared to 397 for North Linn. Most of those yards could be credited to Hunter Putman, who racked up 143 total yards for the two Comet touchdowns.
Riley Carrier ran for just 15 yards and Jaden Baskin added 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.