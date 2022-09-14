Gavin Roling

Bellevue’s Gavin Roling gets double-teamed by North Linn defenders.

The Bellevue Comets couldn’t quite seem to get into gear on the gridiron  at home last Friday, losing their second contest of the 2022 season to a high-scoring North Linn squad, 13-48.

Bellevue got on the board first via a 37-yard Hunter Putman pass to young Gavin Roling for a touchdown. Roling added the extra point and it was 7-0 Bellevue.