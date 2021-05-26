State Track at Drake Stadium:
When senior Brady Griebel started his high school career at Bellevue High School his drive and work ethic ended in a phenomenal career.
All he accomplished in his senior season was four state championships (gold medals) and a Class 2A Cross Country title to go with all the school records he set. He played a huge role in the Comets third place team finish in 2021.
Every time he stepped on the track it seemed he would break a record.
“I did what I had to do,” said Griebel. “I went out and ran my butt off and we got it, this is what we came out here for.”
Griebel ran to win at state the big three distance events, the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter runs, a feat seldom achieved. Then throw a fast anchor in the distance medley relay and you have four gold medals.
The Comets were then Golden as a team winning the Class 2A Distance Medley Relay Championship with Griebel running anchor.
Griebel won individual gold on the first day of the state meet, then added his third and fourth on the last day winning the 800 meters 1600 meters, all in school record time.
Griebel was very excited for his younger brother Payton (freshman) who finished ninth in one race and 12th in the other.
Griebel’s teammates in the Distance Medley; Ethan Klemme, Jacob Waller and Kaden Guenther, were all excited about winning a gold Medal for Bellevue High School.
The 4x100 relay team of Dustyn Talbot, Ethan Klemme, Colby Sieverding and Jacob Waller ran the 5th fastest time in the preliminaries
Alex Pitts placed 4th in the 400 hurdles,12th in the long jump, and anchored the 8th place sprint medley relay team of Dustyn Talbot, Ethan Klemme and Jacob Waller
Athletes that did not medal or finish in the top eight include; Riley Carrier 400 hurdles (17th), ad the 4x200 relay team at 17th .
Girls State Track
Shayla Oster missed the top eight in the shot (18th)and discus (10th), the 4x200 team (9th), the sprint and distance medley teams missed the top fifteen at 19th and 21st.
