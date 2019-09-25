 Camanche 3

 Bellevue 2

At Bellevue:

 In a River Valley    Conference  loss to the Indians, the Comets’ record dropped to 11-8. A  team they handled in the Camanche Tourney in straight sets got revenge in a five-set match Bellevue let slip away.

  In the match, tied at one set each,  the Comets were up 23-18 in the third set and the serve gave it up and the Indians stormed back to win 26-24.

 Despite winning the fourth set 25-19, the Comets never recovered from the bad loss and were beaten handily  in the fifth set 15-5.

Lindsey Banowetz led the Comets with 13-kills and Shayla Oster added nine. Brin Daugherty scored 30-assists, 5-aces and 10 digs .   Kylie Pickett and Maddie Schmidt added 3-aces serves each. Paige Klein added 10-digs.

 Bellevue 3

 Northeast 0

 At Bellevue:

  In a River Valley match played at the High Bellevue girls volleyball team earned a sweep of the  Northeast Rebels scoring 25-12, 25-16   25-15  staright set wins.   The straight set match victory moves the Comets to 12-8 for the season.  Lindsey Banowetz knocked down 13-kills in 25 attacks to lead the Comets . Brin Daugherty added five kills and 28assists and nine digs  for the offense. Maddie Schmidt also had 5-kills in 11 attacks  and 11-digs. Kylie Pickett went 14-14 with two aces and Taylor Wagner went 11 for11 with  two  aces to lead the Comets serving.

 Klein led the team in digs with 11 and added 5-assist to the offense. As a team they had four good blocks,  two by Shayla Oster.