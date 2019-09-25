Camanche 3
Bellevue 2
At Bellevue:
In a River Valley Conference loss to the Indians, the Comets’ record dropped to 11-8. A team they handled in the Camanche Tourney in straight sets got revenge in a five-set match Bellevue let slip away.
In the match, tied at one set each, the Comets were up 23-18 in the third set and the serve gave it up and the Indians stormed back to win 26-24.
Despite winning the fourth set 25-19, the Comets never recovered from the bad loss and were beaten handily in the fifth set 15-5.
Lindsey Banowetz led the Comets with 13-kills and Shayla Oster added nine. Brin Daugherty scored 30-assists, 5-aces and 10 digs . Kylie Pickett and Maddie Schmidt added 3-aces serves each. Paige Klein added 10-digs.
Bellevue 3
Northeast 0
At Bellevue:
In a River Valley match played at the High Bellevue girls volleyball team earned a sweep of the Northeast Rebels scoring 25-12, 25-16 25-15 staright set wins. The straight set match victory moves the Comets to 12-8 for the season. Lindsey Banowetz knocked down 13-kills in 25 attacks to lead the Comets . Brin Daugherty added five kills and 28assists and nine digs for the offense. Maddie Schmidt also had 5-kills in 11 attacks and 11-digs. Kylie Pickett went 14-14 with two aces and Taylor Wagner went 11 for11 with two aces to lead the Comets serving.
Klein led the team in digs with 11 and added 5-assist to the offense. As a team they had four good blocks, two by Shayla Oster.
