Bellevue 3
Monticello 1
At the High School:
The Bellevue girls volleyball team started its Homecoming week of sports with a big win over a tall Monticello team.
The Comets won the hard fought match in four sets. They could have won in straight sets, but a lapse late in game #2 cost them in a 25-21 defeat.
In set #3 they bounced back with a 25-22 win. After a slow start in game #4 they fought back using Lindsey Banowetz’s hard kills to earn a 25-22 win and the match 3-1.
Banowetz had 17-kills and 4-ace serves in a 19-19 serving match percentage. Brin Daugherty added 35 assists and 12-digs.
Comet stats
Kills-
Lindsey Banowetz 17
Shayla Oster 9
Maddie Schmidt 6
Assists- Brin Daugherty 35
Paige Klein 3
Aces-
Lindsey Banowetz 4
Lauren Dema 3,
Maddie Schmidt and Paige Klein 2-each
Digs-
Paige Klein 15,
Brin Daugherty 12
Blocks-
Lindsey Banowetz 2
Lauren Dema 2
North Cedar 3
Bellevue 2
At Clarence:
Another fast start and lead vanished in the Comets five set loss to the Knights. The Comets came out and beat the 2nd place North River Valley Conference foes in the first two sets 25-20, 25-23. They lost their momentum in a hard-fought 3rd set 25-19 and never regained it in the next two sets to fall 3-2 to the Knights.
North Cedar trails Cascade by one match and needed the victory to keep pace with the Cougars. The loss moves the Comets to 13-10 for the season.
Lindsey Banowetz had 16-kill, 10-digs and 2-blocks. Lauren Dema added 9-kills, and 2-aces, while Brin Daugherty added the record with 40-assists.
Comet stats
Kills Lindsey Banowetz 16,
Lauren Dema 9
Assists- Brin Daugherty 40
Paige Klein 4
Aces- Lauren Dema 2
Digs- Brin Daugherty 17, Paige Klein 16
Blocks - Lauren Dema 2, Shayla Oster and Kylie Pickett 1-each
