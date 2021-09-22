Heim, Pitts
key offense
Class A District
CC Hammann Field:
Senior quarterback Cole Heim used his arm and legs to lead the Bellevue Comets to a 28-0 victory over the visiting Maquoketa Valley Wildcats.
The win moves the Comets to 2-2 overall, 1-2 district play.
Heim and Pitts on offense, and a swarming Comet defense, held the visiting Wildcats to 125 yards of total offense.
Heim played a role in all four Comet scores. He threw strikes of 11 and 12 yards to wide receiver Alex Pitts and rushed for the other two Comet scores.
Senior back Colby Sieverding added 155 yards of total offense to support the offensive game.
Soph Gavin Roling kicked all for PATS in the 28-0 victory,
The defense was stellar against the run allowing just 29 yards in 25 rushing attempts.
They were led by linebackers Jackson Mueller and Riley Carrier. On the line Ryder Michels played tough against the run.
The Comets will host the North Cedar Knights Friday Night, September 24 at 7 p.m. for Homecoming.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 7 14 0 7 -28
Maq. Valley0 0 0 0-0
Game summary
Bellevue Maq. Valley
23 1st downs 8
27:14 time of poss 20:42
66 no of plays 53
363 total yds 125
253 passing yds 96
27-38 atts comp 9-28
2-2 tds-ints 0-1
28-11 rushes yds 25-29
5-40 pen.-yds 3-25
2 turnovers 1
3-40 punts avg yds 8-20
Individual stats
Passing-
Cole Heim 27-38, 252-yds ,2tds, 2ints
Receiving-
Alex Pitts 10-116yds, 2 tds Colby Sieverding 12-71yds
Dalton Clasen 2-41 yds
Gavin Roling 2-22 yds
Hunter Putman 1-0yds
Rushing
Colby Sieverding 13-58 yds
Jaden Baskin 7-29 yds
Cole Heim 8-28 yds, 2 tds
Punting-
Cole Heim 3-121 yds
Punt returns
Colby Sieverding 6-25 yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jackson Mueller 8, 4-solo, 4 asst, TFL
Ryder Michels 7, 4-solo, 3-asst, TFL
Riley Carrier6, 5-solo,ast,
Cole Heim 5, 5-solo
Dalton Clasen 4, 4-solo, 2 TFL
Colby Sieverding 2, 2-solo, int
Gavin Roling 2, 2-solo Quintin Pickett,2, 2-solo
Tyler Nemmers 2, 2-solo
Jack Hiland 2, solo, asst, TFL
Hunter Putman 1, solo
Dalton Clasen 1, asst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.