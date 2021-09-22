Comets-Wildcats

Senior quarterback #3 Cole Heim follows his blockers for a nice  gain against the Wildcats.

 Heim, Pitts

key offense

Class A District

 CC Hammann Field:

 Senior quarterback Cole Heim used his arm and legs to lead the Bellevue Comets to a 28-0  victory over the visiting Maquoketa Valley Wildcats.

  The win moves  the Comets to 2-2 overall, 1-2 district play.

 Heim and Pitts  on offense,  and a swarming Comet defense, held the visiting Wildcats to 125 yards of total offense.

 Heim played a role in all four Comet scores. He threw strikes of 11 and 12 yards to wide receiver Alex Pitts and rushed for the other two Comet scores.   

  Senior  back Colby Sieverding added 155 yards of total offense to support the offensive game.  

 Soph Gavin Roling kicked all for PATS in the 28-0 victory,

 The defense was stellar against the run allowing just 29 yards in 25 rushing attempts.

They were led by linebackers Jackson Mueller and Riley Carrier. On the line  Ryder Michels played  tough against the run.

 The Comets will host the North Cedar Knights Friday Night,  September 24 at 7 p.m.  for Homecoming.

 Scoring by quarter

Bellevue 7 14 0 7 -28

 Maq. Valley0 0 0 0-0

 Game summary

 Bellevue          Maq. Valley

23     1st downs       8

27:14   time of poss  20:42

66     no of plays     53

363  total yds   125

253   passing yds   96

27-38   atts comp    9-28

2-2          tds-ints       0-1

28-11  rushes yds   25-29

5-40   pen.-yds   3-25

 2   turnovers    1

3-40  punts avg yds   8-20

Individual stats

 Passing-

Cole Heim 27-38, 252-yds ,2tds, 2ints

Receiving-

Alex Pitts  10-116yds, 2 tds Colby Sieverding  12-71yds

Dalton Clasen   2-41 yds

Gavin Roling 2-22 yds

Hunter Putman   1-0yds

 Rushing

Colby Sieverding 13-58 yds

Jaden Baskin 7-29 yds

Cole Heim  8-28 yds, 2 tds

Punting-

 Cole Heim 3-121 yds

 Punt returns

Colby Sieverding 6-25 yds

Defensive stats

Tackles

Jackson Mueller 8, 4-solo, 4 asst, TFL

Ryder Michels 7, 4-solo, 3-asst, TFL

Riley Carrier6, 5-solo,ast,

 Cole Heim 5, 5-solo

 Dalton Clasen 4, 4-solo, 2 TFL

 Colby Sieverding 2, 2-solo, int

Gavin Roling 2, 2-solo Quintin Pickett,2, 2-solo

 Tyler Nemmers 2, 2-solo

 Jack Hiland 2, solo, asst, TFL

Hunter Putman 1, solo

 Dalton Clasen 1, asst