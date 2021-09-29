Class A District Football
Sieverding, Pitts, Heim line play spark Comets
Bellevue 63
North Cedar 25
At Bellevue:
A District 4 match-up of two teams battling to stay in a play-off hunt saw the Comets get excellent line play from their offense and defensive players to set a school record for points scored in a game, 63.
Skilled players Colby Sieverding, Cole Heim and Alex Pitts were able to run wild because of the line play.
Sophomore Gavin Roling also set a school record kicking nine of nine PATs
The starting five offensive linemen were led by senior Jackson Mueller, juniors Ryder Michels and Riley Carrier. Sophomores Jack Hiland and Race Marks -Marks filled in for injured senior Liam Dunne.
Sieverding rushed 22-times for 196 yds and 4 TDs. Heim passed 10-18 for 131 yds, 2 TDs, rushed 8-times for 74 yds, and Pitts caught 6-passes for 139 yds and two TDs, two coming in the first three plays on halfback passes from Tyler Nemmers, one 50 yds, the second 36 yards. Nemmers also caught a touchdown pass with 4:30 left to set the school record for points in a game.
The Comets came out fast striking on their second play from scrimmage. Nemmers found a wide open Pitts for a 56-yd pass and run play. Roling’s first of nine PATS made it 7-0 at the 9:46 mark.
The Comets then recovered a short kick-off and struck again 15 seconds later, this time Nemmers to Pitts for 36-yd score.
The Knights then answered with a big play of their own a 76-yd pass and run play. the PAT failed 14-6.
The second quarter saw five scores, three by the Comets and two from the Knights.
The first came when Pitts picked up a Sieverding fumble and ran it in for a 21-6 lead. Sieverding scored two minutes later and then the Knights Tyler Jackson ran 66 yards for a 28-12 score.
Sieverding scored on a short run to make it 35-12, a fine catch by the Knights DeVonte Crist ran the score to 35-19 in a wild offensive first half for both teams.
It was all Comets in the second half. The defense held the Knights to one score while they added four more scores.
Sieverding scored three more times, and Heim hit Tyler Nemmers with a 28-yd touchdown pass with 4:30 left to play for the school record and a 63-25 final.
Scoring summary
Bellevue14 21 14 14 -63
North Cedar 6 13 6 0 -25
Team Stats
Bellevue North Cedar
24 1st downs 15
56 no of plays 56
23:52 time of poss 23:52
535yds tot off 440yds
13-21 comp atts 12-24
241 yds passing 254
35-294 atts-rush yds 32-186
2-15 pen yds 3-20
1 turnovers 1
1-61 punts yds 5 -23
1-15 punt returns 1-6
Individual stats
Passing-
Cole Heim 10-18 131 yds, 2tds,int
Tyler Nemmers 3-3 119 yds ,2tds
Receiving-
Alex Pitts 6-139yds, 2tds
Colby Sieverding 5-58yds,td
Tyler Nemmers 1-28yds, td
Rushing-
Colby Sieverding 22-196 yds, 4tds
Cole Heim 8-74 yds
Jaden Baskin 5-24yds
Kick-off returns
Colby Sieverding 3-125 yds
Tyler Nemmers 1-8yds
Tackles
Riley Carrier 9. 3-solo, 6ast, TFL
Jackson Mueller 7 4-solo, 3-ast
Ryder Michels 6, 4-solo, 2-ast, sack, 2-TFL
Colby Sieverding 4, 4solo
Hunter Putman 3, 3-solo Dalton Clasen 4, 2solo, 2-ast,
Quinten Pickett3, 2-solo, ast TFL
Tait Nemmers 2, 2-solo
Gavin Roling 2, solo, ast
Tyler Nemmers 2, solo, ast
Kaydin Johnson1, solo
Gabriel Cone 1, solo
Dylan Knuth1 solo
Josh Edwards1, solo
Cole Heim 1, solo
Jake Hiland 1, ast
Jaden Baskin1, ast
