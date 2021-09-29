Colby Sieverding

Following his blockers, Bellevue’s Colby Sieverding breaks free for one of his five touchdowns. He scored four by rushing and one on a pass from quarterback Cole Heim.

Class A District Football

  Sieverding, Pitts, Heim line play spark Comets

Bellevue 63

North Cedar 25

 At Bellevue:

 A District 4 match-up of two teams battling to stay  in  a play-off hunt saw the Comets get excellent line play from their offense and defensive players  to set a school record for points scored in a game, 63.

  Skilled players Colby Sieverding, Cole Heim and Alex Pitts  were able to run wild because of the line  play.

  Sophomore Gavin Roling also set a school record   kicking nine of nine PATs

 The starting five offensive linemen were led by senior Jackson  Mueller, juniors Ryder Michels and Riley Carrier. Sophomores Jack Hiland and Race Marks -Marks  filled in for injured senior Liam Dunne.

 Sieverding rushed 22-times for 196 yds and 4 TDs. Heim passed  10-18 for 131 yds,  2 TDs, rushed 8-times for 74 yds, and Pitts caught 6-passes for 139 yds and two TDs, two coming in the first three plays on halfback passes from Tyler Nemmers, one 50 yds, the second 36 yards. Nemmers also caught a touchdown pass with 4:30 left to set the school record for  points in a game.  

  The Comets came out fast striking on their second play from scrimmage. Nemmers found a wide open Pitts for a 56-yd pass and run play.  Roling’s first of nine PATS made it 7-0 at the 9:46 mark.

   The Comets then  recovered a short kick-off and struck again 15 seconds later, this time Nemmers to Pitts for  36-yd score.

 The Knights then answered with a big play of their own a 76-yd pass and run play. the PAT failed 14-6.

  The second quarter saw five scores, three by the Comets and two from the Knights.  

  The first came when Pitts picked up a Sieverding fumble and ran it in for a 21-6 lead. Sieverding scored two minutes later and then the Knights Tyler Jackson ran 66 yards for a 28-12 score.

 Sieverding scored on a short run to make it 35-12, a fine catch by the Knights DeVonte Crist ran the score to 35-19 in a wild offensive first half for both teams.

  It was all Comets in the second half. The defense held the Knights to one score while they added four more scores.  

 Sieverding scored three more times, and Heim hit Tyler Nemmers with a 28-yd touchdown pass with 4:30 left to play for the  school record and a 63-25 final.

Scoring summary

 Bellevue14  21 14  14 -63

 North Cedar 6  13  6  0 -25

 Team Stats

 Bellevue     North Cedar

24    1st downs     15

56     no of plays    56

23:52  time of poss   23:52

535yds   tot off  440yds

13-21   comp atts   12-24  

241    yds passing   254

35-294 atts-rush yds 32-186

 2-15   pen yds 3-20

1  turnovers   1

1-61  punts yds   5 -23

1-15  punt returns 1-6

Individual stats

Passing-

 Cole Heim 10-18 131 yds, 2tds,int

Tyler Nemmers 3-3 119 yds ,2tds

 Receiving-

Alex Pitts 6-139yds, 2tds

Colby Sieverding 5-58yds,td

 Tyler Nemmers 1-28yds, td

 Rushing-

Colby Sieverding 22-196 yds, 4tds

 Cole Heim 8-74 yds

 Jaden Baskin 5-24yds

 Kick-off returns

 Colby Sieverding 3-125 yds

Tyler Nemmers 1-8yds

 Tackles

 Riley Carrier 9. 3-solo, 6ast, TFL

 Jackson Mueller 7 4-solo, 3-ast

 Ryder Michels 6, 4-solo, 2-ast, sack, 2-TFL

Colby Sieverding 4, 4solo

Hunter Putman 3, 3-solo Dalton Clasen 4, 2solo, 2-ast,

Quinten Pickett3, 2-solo, ast TFL

Tait Nemmers 2, 2-solo

 Gavin Roling 2, solo, ast

 Tyler Nemmers 2, solo, ast

 Kaydin  Johnson1, solo

  Gabriel Cone 1, solo

Dylan Knuth1 solo

Josh Edwards1, solo

Cole Heim 1, solo

Jake Hiland 1, ast

Jaden Baskin1, ast