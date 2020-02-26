Ka'Lynn Deshaw

Comet freshman Ka’Lynn Deshaw cuts off a Rebel player in the Comets’  62-50 win.

  Class 2A Girls

Regionals

Bellevue 62

 Northeast 50

At Bellevue:The Comets fell into a 12-5 hole against aggressive pressure before finding a way to overcome it. The Comets got key baskets from reserves Audrey Wedeking and Maddie Schmidt to catch  the aggressive Rebels late in the second quarter.

 They used a 23-9 run  to overcome the deficit and forge a 29-21 halftime lead. Lindsey Banowetz knocked  in 11-points around Wedeking and Schmidt’ baskets.

 Schmidt kept up her aggressive play on defense and on offense scored 10-second half points to key the Comets. They move on to a regional semifinal at Regina Friday, Feb. 21at 7 pm

 Banowetz led the Comets with 20-points, Schmidt added 13 and Mariah Hueneke 9.

  Clarie Abbot scored 16-for Northeast and Alexii Ehlers had 10.

 Scoring summary

 Bellevue 5 23 15 19-62

 Northeast 12 9 12 18 -50

 Scoring

 Bellevue (62)-

Lindsey Banowetz 20, Maddie Schmidt 13, Mariah Hueneke 9, KaLynn DeShaw 5,Teresa Paulsen 4, Brianna Laughlin 2, Audrey Wedeking 7,Sally Paulsen 2.

Northeast (50)-

 Alexii Ehlers 10. Clarie Abbott 16, Neveah Hildebrandt 2,Ellie Rickertson 5,

Makinsie Petersen 2, Valerie Spooner 4, Emma Fowler 11

Regional  Semi Final

Class 2A

Iowa City Regina 46

 Bellevue 30

At  Iowa  City:

 The Comet girls basketball season ended in regional semi final played at Regina High School 46-30.

The Regals  won the regular season conference game played at Bellevue 33-26.

  The Regals built  a 9-7 lead after one quarter. Once in the lead the Regal defense slowed the Comet offense and slowly extended the  lead to 25-16 at the half.

 The second half play was like the play in the previous two quarters.

The Regals moved the lead to 34-22 with one quarter to play and finished the game  with a 12-point 4th quarter for the  46-30 win.

 The 14-7 Regals draw the top team in the state in Class 2A the Cascade Cougars in the Regional Final

 Bellevue’s season ends at 13-10. They graduate only three fine seniors: Lindsey Banowetz, Brianna Laughlin and Sally Paulsen .    

They do return a strong  nucleus of underclassmen to form next seasons team.

 Scoring summary

 Regina 9 16 9 12 -46

 Bellevue 7 9 6 8 -30

 Scoring

 Regina (46)- NA

Bellevue (30)-

Lindsey Banowetz 9.Mariah Hueneke 2, Ka'Lynn Deshaw 2, Maddie Schmidt 7.Teresa Paulsen 4, KeLesia DeShaw 2 Sally Paulsen4

  