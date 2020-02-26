Class 2A Girls
Regionals
Bellevue 62
Northeast 50
At Bellevue:The Comets fell into a 12-5 hole against aggressive pressure before finding a way to overcome it. The Comets got key baskets from reserves Audrey Wedeking and Maddie Schmidt to catch the aggressive Rebels late in the second quarter.
They used a 23-9 run to overcome the deficit and forge a 29-21 halftime lead. Lindsey Banowetz knocked in 11-points around Wedeking and Schmidt’ baskets.
Schmidt kept up her aggressive play on defense and on offense scored 10-second half points to key the Comets. They move on to a regional semifinal at Regina Friday, Feb. 21at 7 pm
Banowetz led the Comets with 20-points, Schmidt added 13 and Mariah Hueneke 9.
Clarie Abbot scored 16-for Northeast and Alexii Ehlers had 10.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 5 23 15 19-62
Northeast 12 9 12 18 -50
Scoring
Bellevue (62)-
Lindsey Banowetz 20, Maddie Schmidt 13, Mariah Hueneke 9, KaLynn DeShaw 5,Teresa Paulsen 4, Brianna Laughlin 2, Audrey Wedeking 7,Sally Paulsen 2.
Northeast (50)-
Alexii Ehlers 10. Clarie Abbott 16, Neveah Hildebrandt 2,Ellie Rickertson 5,
Makinsie Petersen 2, Valerie Spooner 4, Emma Fowler 11
Regional Semi Final
Class 2A
Iowa City Regina 46
Bellevue 30
At Iowa City:
The Comet girls basketball season ended in regional semi final played at Regina High School 46-30.
The Regals won the regular season conference game played at Bellevue 33-26.
The Regals built a 9-7 lead after one quarter. Once in the lead the Regal defense slowed the Comet offense and slowly extended the lead to 25-16 at the half.
The second half play was like the play in the previous two quarters.
The Regals moved the lead to 34-22 with one quarter to play and finished the game with a 12-point 4th quarter for the 46-30 win.
The 14-7 Regals draw the top team in the state in Class 2A the Cascade Cougars in the Regional Final
Bellevue’s season ends at 13-10. They graduate only three fine seniors: Lindsey Banowetz, Brianna Laughlin and Sally Paulsen .
They do return a strong nucleus of underclassmen to form next seasons team.
Scoring summary
Regina 9 16 9 12 -46
Bellevue 7 9 6 8 -30
Scoring
Regina (46)- NA
Bellevue (30)-
Lindsey Banowetz 9.Mariah Hueneke 2, Ka'Lynn Deshaw 2, Maddie Schmidt 7.Teresa Paulsen 4, KeLesia DeShaw 2 Sally Paulsen4
