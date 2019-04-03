 Rebel Invitational Results

 Boys Team Scores

Northeast 194

 Camanche 118

Cal/Wheat 116

Bellevue 99

 Durant-Bennett 66

 West Branch 34

 POP 16

 Marquette 4

 Comet  & Mohawk

Individuals

100 meter-

 Hunter Clasen - 2nd in 12.0

 Brady Templeton MHS 9th

 Brandon Rudolph 19th

200 meters-

Payton Grover- 3rd in 24.7

Brady Templetom MHS 10th

400 meter -

Mason Jackson 3rd in 54.15

800 meters-

Jeb Schwager  MHS  2;22.

 Alex Reed 2:26

Abe Steinbeck 2:36

 3200 meters- Alex Reed 11:02

 Jeb Schwager MHS  11:24

 Ian O”Donnell 12:54

4x100 relay-

 2nd 45.7 - Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover  .Logan Manders , Mason Jackson

 4x200 relay

 2nd in 1:38 - Dusty Talbot, Riley Bruggenwirth, Max Jackson, Dillon Rentz

 4x400 relay

2nd in 3:43-  Hunter Clasen. Payton Grover, Logan Manders, Mason Jackson

Sprint Medley-

3rd  in 1:40- Hunter Clasen,  Payton Grover , Logan Manders,  Mason Jackson

4x400 relay-

 5th in 4:17-Max Jackson, Jacob Waller,  Ethan Klemme,  Liam Dunne

Long Jump -

  4th Lucas Tennant 19’.03”

 Alex Pitts 9th

 Colby Sieverding 12th

 Cole Heim 13th

 Shot Put

1st at 44’11”-Riley Konrardy

 Spencer Haxmeier MHS 12th

Austin Bryant 15th

 Garrett Krieg 18th

 Cade Smith  19th

 Discus -

 1st at 122’9”- Riley Konrardy

Garrett Krieg 16th

 Spencer Haxmeier 19th

 Austin Bryant 20

 Cade Smith 22nd

 Throwers 4x100 relay

 1st in 51.01- Cole Heim, Tyquan Strowder, Brandon Rudolph, Alex Pitts

 Girls team scores

Northeast 190

West Branch 99

 Durant Bennett 8.5

 Bellevue 81

Camanche 61.5

 Cal/Wheat 58

Marquette 47

 POP- 37

Comet &Mohawk

 Individual results

 100 meters-

Jordan Beaseley

 Katherine Heimbuch MHS

 200 meters-

Lindsey Banowetz 8th

 Molly Muenser MHS

 400 meters-

 2nd in 1:05- Giana Michels,

 3rd in 1:07 Alexa Roeder

800 meters-

3rd in 2:39 Gabby Williamson,

4th in 2:39 Kailey Miller. 8th in 2:41 Halle Kilburg MHS,

9th in 2.55  Kaylee Koos    MHS

3000 meters-

1st in 12:04 Halle Kilburg  MHS 

 100 hurdles -

 Allison Kettmann 4th MHS

 Hannah Litterer 5th MHS 

400 hurdles

3rd in 119 -Allison Kettmann MHS 

 4x100 relay

6th-  Lisa Beckley,  Jordan Beaseley, Grace Sprank,  McKenna Putman

 4x200 relay-

3rd in 2:02- Aubrie Hager,  Brin Daugherty,  Grace Sprank,  Lindsey Banowetz

 4x800 relay

 1st in 10:36- Gabby Williamson,  Alexa Roeder, Kailey Miller, Giana Michels

 Sprint Medley-

 6th in 2:14-  Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty , Lindsey Banowetz,  Grace Sprank

7th in 2:15, Josie Theisen,  Hannah Litterer  Molly Muenster,  Kaylee Koos MHS

 Distance Medley-

 1st in 4:50- Molly Muenster, Josie Theisen,  Hannah Litterer, Kaylee Koos MHS

 High Jump-

Tied for 5th at 4;4”- Hannah Litterer,  Allison Kettmann MHS 

Long Jump-

4th at 14’4- Lindsey Banowetz, Brin Daugherty 9th   Aubrie Hager 13th

 Katherine Heimbuch 15th, Molly Muenster 16th MHS 

 Shot put-

Shayla Oster 2nd at 33’4”    Sally Paulsen 4th at 30’11”

 Emma Callaghan 9th in 29’ MHS 

 Brooklyn Moore 15th MHS

Alysa Manders  B-17th

 Discus-

  1st  at 111’4” feet Shayla Oster

 5th Sally Paulsen

20th Emma Callaghan MHS

22nd Brooklyn Moore MHs