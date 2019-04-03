Rebel Invitational Results
Boys Team Scores
Northeast 194
Camanche 118
Cal/Wheat 116
Bellevue 99
Durant-Bennett 66
West Branch 34
POP 16
Marquette 4
Comet & Mohawk
Individuals
100 meter-
Hunter Clasen - 2nd in 12.0
Brady Templeton MHS 9th
Brandon Rudolph 19th
200 meters-
Payton Grover- 3rd in 24.7
Brady Templetom MHS 10th
400 meter -
Mason Jackson 3rd in 54.15
800 meters-
Jeb Schwager MHS 2;22.
Alex Reed 2:26
Abe Steinbeck 2:36
3200 meters- Alex Reed 11:02
Jeb Schwager MHS 11:24
Ian O”Donnell 12:54
4x100 relay-
2nd 45.7 - Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover .Logan Manders , Mason Jackson
4x200 relay
2nd in 1:38 - Dusty Talbot, Riley Bruggenwirth, Max Jackson, Dillon Rentz
4x400 relay
2nd in 3:43- Hunter Clasen. Payton Grover, Logan Manders, Mason Jackson
Sprint Medley-
3rd in 1:40- Hunter Clasen, Payton Grover , Logan Manders, Mason Jackson
4x400 relay-
5th in 4:17-Max Jackson, Jacob Waller, Ethan Klemme, Liam Dunne
Long Jump -
4th Lucas Tennant 19’.03”
Alex Pitts 9th
Colby Sieverding 12th
Cole Heim 13th
Shot Put
1st at 44’11”-Riley Konrardy
Spencer Haxmeier MHS 12th
Austin Bryant 15th
Garrett Krieg 18th
Cade Smith 19th
Discus -
1st at 122’9”- Riley Konrardy
Garrett Krieg 16th
Spencer Haxmeier 19th
Austin Bryant 20
Cade Smith 22nd
Throwers 4x100 relay
1st in 51.01- Cole Heim, Tyquan Strowder, Brandon Rudolph, Alex Pitts
Girls team scores
Northeast 190
West Branch 99
Durant Bennett 8.5
Bellevue 81
Camanche 61.5
Cal/Wheat 58
Marquette 47
POP- 37
Comet &Mohawk
Individual results
100 meters-
Jordan Beaseley
Katherine Heimbuch MHS
200 meters-
Lindsey Banowetz 8th
Molly Muenser MHS
400 meters-
2nd in 1:05- Giana Michels,
3rd in 1:07 Alexa Roeder
800 meters-
3rd in 2:39 Gabby Williamson,
4th in 2:39 Kailey Miller. 8th in 2:41 Halle Kilburg MHS,
9th in 2.55 Kaylee Koos MHS
3000 meters-
1st in 12:04 Halle Kilburg MHS
100 hurdles -
Allison Kettmann 4th MHS
Hannah Litterer 5th MHS
400 hurdles
3rd in 119 -Allison Kettmann MHS
4x100 relay
6th- Lisa Beckley, Jordan Beaseley, Grace Sprank, McKenna Putman
4x200 relay-
3rd in 2:02- Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty, Grace Sprank, Lindsey Banowetz
4x800 relay
1st in 10:36- Gabby Williamson, Alexa Roeder, Kailey Miller, Giana Michels
Sprint Medley-
6th in 2:14- Aubrie Hager, Brin Daugherty , Lindsey Banowetz, Grace Sprank
7th in 2:15, Josie Theisen, Hannah Litterer Molly Muenster, Kaylee Koos MHS
Distance Medley-
1st in 4:50- Molly Muenster, Josie Theisen, Hannah Litterer, Kaylee Koos MHS
High Jump-
Tied for 5th at 4;4”- Hannah Litterer, Allison Kettmann MHS
Long Jump-
4th at 14’4- Lindsey Banowetz, Brin Daugherty 9th Aubrie Hager 13th
Katherine Heimbuch 15th, Molly Muenster 16th MHS
Shot put-
Shayla Oster 2nd at 33’4” Sally Paulsen 4th at 30’11”
Emma Callaghan 9th in 29’ MHS
Brooklyn Moore 15th MHS
Alysa Manders B-17th
Discus-
1st at 111’4” feet Shayla Oster
5th Sally Paulsen
20th Emma Callaghan MHS
22nd Brooklyn Moore MHs
