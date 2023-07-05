Bellevue’s softball team recorded hits early againsy Beckman Catholic, but wasn’t able to keep up as the Comets were eliminated by a scoe of 14-2, in the Class 2A Region 8 first round matchup last Friday at Beckman High School.
The Comets responded in the second inning to cut the deficit against Beckman 3-2. Caitlyn Klein and Jaycee Ehlinger singled and Breanna Edwards stepped up to deliver an RBI double. Olivia Carter’s bases-loaded walk put Bellevue in a good spot.
