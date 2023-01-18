BHS Comet Basketball

Left: Morgan Meyer Right: Robert Paulsen

The Bellevue Comets traveled to Cascade last Tuesday and lost a heartbreaker. The Cougars went on a run that eliminated a nine-point deficit with under four minutes remaining to defeat Class 1A No. 8-ranked Bellevue, 68-65,

Along with the game-winning rally at the end of the game, Cascade trailed nearly the entire first half against Bellevue, but fought back  to notch a 26-25 lead at halftime.