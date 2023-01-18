The Bellevue Comets traveled to Cascade last Tuesday and lost a heartbreaker. The Cougars went on a run that eliminated a nine-point deficit with under four minutes remaining to defeat Class 1A No. 8-ranked Bellevue, 68-65,
Along with the game-winning rally at the end of the game, Cascade trailed nearly the entire first half against Bellevue, but fought back to notch a 26-25 lead at halftime.
Jensen Wedeking led Bellevue with 20 points, while Hunter Putman contributed 16.
The Comets seemed to be in control with a 9-2 run to open the final period and Cameron Casel’s 3-pointer extended it to a 15-6 run and a 65-56 lead with 3:54 to go.
The Cougars, however, fought back to get the victory.
On Friday at home, the Comets faced a second loss on the week, this time to Beckman Catholic, falling 54-47.
Hunter Putman scored 14 of his 15 points in the second half, while Jensen Wedeking poured in a game high 20 points, while Robert Paulsen had nine and Cameron Casel three.
Wedeking, along with Hunter Putman and Robert Paulson put up a fight, however, with an 11-0 run to cut a 14-point deficit to just three at the half, 22-19. Wedeking hit a triple to bring the Comets even on the third quarter’s first possession, and Putman added another to briefly give Bellevue its first lead, 28-27, since the game’s opening minutes.
But Beckman answered right back with a 7-0 run in the third. Bellevue drew within 38-36 early in the final period on a Paulsen layup, but two three pointers by Beckman seemed to close the door on the Comets.
Bellevue girls drop one to Cascade, win over Beckman
The Lady Comets traveled to Cascade and put up a heck of a fight, with the lead changing 16 times between the two teams, but the Cougars outlasted Bellevue, 51-44, a result of a fourth-quarter surge.
Kalesia DeShaw had 15 points, Ka’Lynn DeShaw 13 and Teagan Humphrey had eight to lead Bellevue on offense.
Cascade came out with a 6-0 lead in the opening minutes, but consecutive 3-pointers from Jami Portz and Ka’Lynn DeShaw brought Bellevue’s offense to the fight, which became a back-and-forth first-half battle.
Morgan Meyer’s bucket to open the third period gave Bellevue a six-point lead, but a few plays later, the Cougars went ahead, 33-31.
The teams traded the lead five times in the last 4 minutes of the third period, with Bellevue holding a 40-37 advantage headed to the final stanza.
With consecutive 3-pointers with under 4 minutes remaing, Cascade built up a small lead and held onto it for the remainder.
The Bellevue girls ended last week with a big win over Beckman Catholic 54-36 on Friday. Kalesia DeShaw led Bellevue with 15 points, Catherinne Dunne added 12. Ka’Lynn DeShaw had 11 and Teagan Humphrey 8.
