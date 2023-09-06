On a perfect night for football the East Buchanan Buccaneers came to town to take on the Comets in their home opener for the 2023 football season.  The Bucs are ranked number 5 in Class A but the Comets gave them all they wanted for much of the game before falling to a 40-21 score.

In fact the Comets were within striking distance going into the fourth quarter with the score 24-21. However, in that final frame East Buchanan running back Tanner Thurn twice bulled his way to the house to ruin any Comet hopes for an upset win.