On a perfect night for football the East Buchanan Buccaneers came to town to take on the Comets in their home opener for the 2023 football season. The Bucs are ranked number 5 in Class A but the Comets gave them all they wanted for much of the game before falling to a 40-21 score.
In fact the Comets were within striking distance going into the fourth quarter with the score 24-21. However, in that final frame East Buchanan running back Tanner Thurn twice bulled his way to the house to ruin any Comet hopes for an upset win.
Quarterback Hunter Putman was the offensive standout for Bellevue. He racked up 270 total yards rushing and passing combined. Cal Bonifas and Keenan Kilburg were both on receiving ends of touchdown passes from Putman. On the defensive side Jake Hiland had five solo tackles, while Keenan Kilburg had four while lending a hand in three more. Gavin Roling also had four solo tackles.
Coach Chet Knake had this to say after the game. "The thing we've gotta get over is, we've gotta have that belief. When it was 24-21 I looked at my guys and they still don't believe what they can do, and we've gotta find some way to make them believe that. It's a belief thing, I think we have the talent, we've just gotta believe we can be physical enough to do it. But they're a top 5 team and we played with them. If we can learn to play physical we have a lotta threats , we've just gotta improve our defense."
It was obvious the huge crowd loved seeing the return of high school football and once again hearing Cliff Hammond's voice coming through the cool night air. Fine performances by the dance team and marching band at half time added to the festive night.
The Comets next travel to Stanwood to face North Cedar in a non-conference game on Friday, Sept 8 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
