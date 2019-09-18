 District Football

 Monticello 21

 Bellevue 13

 At Bellevue:

  In  ideal weather conditions, a superb football game, played at CC Hammann Field saw the Comet Football gain  respect for their effort in playing the state’s 8th-ranked team tough right down to the final play. Despite losing, the  youthful  Comets put forth great effort against a big athletic football team. The game was a one score game from overtime when the Panthers  made a huge  defensive play  to seal the 21-13 victory.

 The Comets  and quarterback Max Jackson were on the move to get  the game to overtime when a tipped ball was intercepted in the red zone by the Panthers. That allowed the visitors to run the clock out and leave with a hard fought 21-13 road victory.

  The Panthers came out and jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two pass plays from quarterback Justin Carlson to wide out Justin Recker for 13 yds and 20 yds for the 14-0 lead with 3minutes left in the first  quarter.

 The Comets, behind  Jackson, picked up first downs in  their first drive before it stalled out.  

 They began a drive in the 2nd quarter using the runs of Jackson (28-139 yds) and backs Jacob Waller and  Ben Parker  to cut the deficit to 14-6 on a 4th and goal scoring run by Jackson. The PAT attempt was botched and the game went to the half 14-6.

 The two teams traded punts to start the second half play. In their third series, the Panthers used Carlson’s arm  and back Colin Jordan’s legs to march 58-yds and  score for  a 21-6 lead starting  the 4th quarter.

  The Comets earned first downs by running the ball.  The drive stayed alive and on a fourth and short, quarterback Jackson  broke free of several tackles and rambled  50 yards for a score. Ty Kloser’s PAT made it 21-13 with 10:38 to play.  

 The Comet defense kept halting Panther drives and on a 4th down field goal attempt got the ball back on a botched field goal attempt with 3:29 to play.

 Jackson and the run game fueled an offense that picked up three first  downs. With just 51 seconds left,  the ball on the  Panther’s 41-yd line  and in need of points, the Comets went to the air. On the third passing  attempt, Jackson was drilled, the ball was tipped by a defender right into a teammates hands for a  game-ending interception.

 The  tough loss drops the Comets to 0-3 for the year.

 

Scoring

summary

 Monticello  14  0  7  0-21

 Bellevue  6 0   0  7 -13

           Team Stats

Bellevue             Monticello

16        1st downs        22

64   no of plays          57

29:30  time of poss    18:30

5-14   comp-atts   22-32

27    passing yds   222

0-1    tds-ints      3-0

50-207  atts-yds 25 -101

5-40 pen-yds   7-60

 3-38   punts avg  2-39

 Individual stats

 Passing-

 Max  Jackson- 5-14  27 yds

 Receiving-

Jacob Waller 2-17 yds

Logan Manders 2-12 yds

 Ben Parker 1-2 yds

 Rushing-

 Max Jackson 28-139 yds and2-touchdowns

 Jacob Waller 11-34 yds

Ben Parker 11-34 yds

 

Defensive stats

Tackles

Jacob Waller 8, 6-solo, 2-asst, TFL

 Logan Manders 8, 5-solo, 3-ast

 Ben Parker 6,5-solo ast

 Like Giesemann 5, 4-solo, ast, sack, 2 TFL

Jacob Whitmore 4, 3-solo, ast

Cole Heim 3-solo

 Ryder Kilburg 3, 2-solo asst

 Colby Sieverding 3, 2-solo, asst  

Justin Carrier 3, solo, 2-ast

Max Jackson 2, solo, asst

 Paxton Felderman 2, solo, asst.

Isaac Carter   solo

 Kick-off returns

 Jacob Waller 4-132 yds