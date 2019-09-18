District Football
Monticello 21
Bellevue 13
At Bellevue:
In ideal weather conditions, a superb football game, played at CC Hammann Field saw the Comet Football gain respect for their effort in playing the state’s 8th-ranked team tough right down to the final play. Despite losing, the youthful Comets put forth great effort against a big athletic football team. The game was a one score game from overtime when the Panthers made a huge defensive play to seal the 21-13 victory.
The Comets and quarterback Max Jackson were on the move to get the game to overtime when a tipped ball was intercepted in the red zone by the Panthers. That allowed the visitors to run the clock out and leave with a hard fought 21-13 road victory.
The Panthers came out and jumped out to a 14-0 lead on two pass plays from quarterback Justin Carlson to wide out Justin Recker for 13 yds and 20 yds for the 14-0 lead with 3minutes left in the first quarter.
The Comets, behind Jackson, picked up first downs in their first drive before it stalled out.
They began a drive in the 2nd quarter using the runs of Jackson (28-139 yds) and backs Jacob Waller and Ben Parker to cut the deficit to 14-6 on a 4th and goal scoring run by Jackson. The PAT attempt was botched and the game went to the half 14-6.
The two teams traded punts to start the second half play. In their third series, the Panthers used Carlson’s arm and back Colin Jordan’s legs to march 58-yds and score for a 21-6 lead starting the 4th quarter.
The Comets earned first downs by running the ball. The drive stayed alive and on a fourth and short, quarterback Jackson broke free of several tackles and rambled 50 yards for a score. Ty Kloser’s PAT made it 21-13 with 10:38 to play.
The Comet defense kept halting Panther drives and on a 4th down field goal attempt got the ball back on a botched field goal attempt with 3:29 to play.
Jackson and the run game fueled an offense that picked up three first downs. With just 51 seconds left, the ball on the Panther’s 41-yd line and in need of points, the Comets went to the air. On the third passing attempt, Jackson was drilled, the ball was tipped by a defender right into a teammates hands for a game-ending interception.
The tough loss drops the Comets to 0-3 for the year.
Scoring
summary
Monticello 14 0 7 0-21
Bellevue 6 0 0 7 -13
Team Stats
Bellevue Monticello
16 1st downs 22
64 no of plays 57
29:30 time of poss 18:30
5-14 comp-atts 22-32
27 passing yds 222
0-1 tds-ints 3-0
50-207 atts-yds 25 -101
5-40 pen-yds 7-60
3-38 punts avg 2-39
Individual stats
Passing-
Max Jackson- 5-14 27 yds
Receiving-
Jacob Waller 2-17 yds
Logan Manders 2-12 yds
Ben Parker 1-2 yds
Rushing-
Max Jackson 28-139 yds and2-touchdowns
Jacob Waller 11-34 yds
Ben Parker 11-34 yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 8, 6-solo, 2-asst, TFL
Logan Manders 8, 5-solo, 3-ast
Ben Parker 6,5-solo ast
Like Giesemann 5, 4-solo, ast, sack, 2 TFL
Jacob Whitmore 4, 3-solo, ast
Cole Heim 3-solo
Ryder Kilburg 3, 2-solo asst
Colby Sieverding 3, 2-solo, asst
Justin Carrier 3, solo, 2-ast
Max Jackson 2, solo, asst
Paxton Felderman 2, solo, asst.
Isaac Carter solo
Kick-off returns
Jacob Waller 4-132 yds
