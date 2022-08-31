Perfect weather, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Bellevue Comet Football program, brought joy to local high school football fans during last Friday’s season opener against Northeast-Goose Lake, even though the Comets were defeated 28-56.
Bellevue quarterback Hunter Putman threw for a solid 185 yards and two touchdowns; while Riley Carrier rushed for a quite respectible 104 toal yards and two scores and Dalton Clasen had six catches for 105 yards and two scores as well.
The only problem was, that the Comet defense gave up 30 points in the second quarter and 12 more in the third, which would have made all the difference if they were able to stop the rebels.
After a scoreless first quarter for both squads, Northeast started its scoring streak with two back-to-back touchdowns.
Putman and the Comets, however responded at the 7 minute mark with a pass to Dalton Clasen for the touchdown. The two-point conversion failed.
After another Northeast touchdown, Bellevue answered again with a one-yard touchdown run by Riley Carrier. Unfortunatley Northeast would score one last time before the half.
Following the 50th Anniversary Comet Halftime show, the Rebels continued scoring on the Comets in the third quarter with two more touchdowns.
Bellevue answered with a one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter with a run by Carrier and added on a successful two-point conversion via a pass from Putman to Gavin Roling.
Northeast would pass for another score in the endzone, followed by another Bellevue pass play for the final touchdown for the Comets, another pass from Putman to Clasen on the 10-yard scoring play. The two-point conversion failed.
Bellevue recorded 315 total yards of offense compared to Northeast’s 472 in the season opener.
As well as Putman’s 185-yard passing night and Carrier’s 104 rushing yards, Jaden Baskin added 25 rushing yards for Bellevue.
Dalton Clasen recorded 105 yards receiving, Quinton Pickett had 36; Riley Carrier 16; Gavin Roling 17 and Jake Hiland 8.
Carrier also led the Comets on defense with 7 tackles (5 solo), with Baskin recording 6.5 tackels (5 solo), Putman 4 tackles (3 solo) and Pickett with 2.5 tackles (2 solo) and Hiland 3.5 tackles (2 solo).
