Perfect weather, as well as the 50th anniversary of the Bellevue Comet Football program, brought joy to local high school football fans during last Friday’s season opener against Northeast-Goose Lake, even though the Comets were defeated 28-56.

Bellevue quarterback Hunter Putman threw for a solid 185 yards and two touchdowns; while Riley Carrier rushed for a quite respectible 104 toal yards and two scores and Dalton Clasen had six catches for 105 yards and two scores as well.