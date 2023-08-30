The Bellevue Comets traveled to Northeast-Goose Lake to play the Rebels in the first football game of the 2023 season, and were defeated 40-16.
It was a warm, muggy night and many players from each team suffered from cramping issues.
After a quarter of action the Rebels led 14-0 but in the second quarter Comet quartback Hunter Putman handed the ball to Jaden Baskin who banged his way into the end zone to put Bellevue on the board, with Gavin Roling adding the point after. By halftime Northeast led 20-7.
In the third quarter, with the score 26-7, Hunter Putman took the ball in for a touchdown from inside the three-yard line with Roling again tacking on the P.A.T., which made the score 26-14.
Two more Rebel TDs and a Comet safety completed the scoring on the night.
Quintin Picket was the standout on the defensive side for the Comets as he had 5 solo tackles while assisting on 4 more.
After the game, Comet coach Matt Jaeger commented, "It was a hot night, but we've got a lot of work to do. We're gonna get back at it on Monday. We're gonna fix a lot of these problems and we'll be a lot better team moving forward."
The next Comet varsity game is at home on Friday, September 1 against East Buchanan. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
