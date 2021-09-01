Heim-Mueller

Top: Cole Heim Sr QB, DB

 85 yd KO return forTD

21 yd TD pass  to Alex Pitts

Bottom: Jackson Mueller  Sr. OL, DL, Lineman

 13 tackles 7-solo,

6 asst , TFL

 Non -District Football

 Bellevue 19

 Northeast 12

At Goose Lake:

 The Bellevue Comets opened their 2021 football season with a closely contested 19-12 non-district victory over the Rebels.

 It was a typical opening game for both teams, filled with mental mistakes and penalties that slowed the game, but still a good win for the Comets.

 The Rebels struck first. They took the opening kickoff and scored 3-minutes later on a 34-yard run. The PAT failed and it as 6-0 Rebels. That turned out to be the only lead they would have in the game.

 The Comets answered quickly when senior back Cole Heim grabbed the kick-off followed good blocking and raced 85-yards for a score. Colby Sieverding’s PAT kick was good and the Comets led 7-6 a lead they never gave up the rest of the game.  

  The second quarter went scoreless and the game went to halftime 7-6 Comets.  

 The second half saw both teams find their offense and both  scored in the 3rd quarter.

 The Comets scored first at the 8:42 mark on a touchdown pass of 21 yards from quarterback Cole Heim to receiver Alex Pitts, the PAT failed and it was 13-6. The Rebels took the ensuing kick-off and scored on another 34-yard run, the two point try failed and it was 13-12 with 6:03 left in the 3rd period.  

  After a short kick the  Comets  put together a scoring drive capped off with a 20-yd run by Colby Sieverding. The PAT kick failed and it was 19 -12 Comets .

  The game went to the final period and the defense of both teams ended the game at 19-12 Comets.

  STATS

 Scoring by quarter

 Comets 7 0 12 0 -19

  Rebels 6 0 6 0-12

 Team Stats

Bellevue        Northeast

11     1st downs    9

21:33  time of poss     25:29

211 yds   tot-off     196 yds

49  no. of plays    58

4.3 yds per play    3.4

71    yds passing    25

 6-15  comp.-att    6-12

1-2  tds-int    0-0

140    yds rushing  171

 34        rushing att     46

13-80    pen-yds    6-40

0-0    fumb-lost    1-1

 3-24 yds punts avg    5-17yds

 Individual Stats

Passing-

 Cole Heim 6-13 71 yds TD  2- ints

 Tiler Nemmers -0-2

 Receiving-

Alex Pitts 5-74 yds ,TD

 Colby Sieverding 1-3yds

 Rushing-

Colby Sieverding 11-58 yards, TD

Jacob Waller 6-41yards

 Cole Heim9-14 yards

 Alex Pitts 1-11 yards

Kick-returns

Cole Heim 1-85 yards, TD

Colby Sieverding 1-0 yds Tiler Nemmers 1-0 yards

 

Defense Stats

Tackles

Jackson Mueller 13 6-solo, 7 asst, TFL

Jacob Waller 8, 5-solo,3-asst, 3-sack, 3 TFL

 Riley Carrier 5, 3-solo, 2-asst 3-sacks, 3-TFL

Casey Tath 6, 1-solo, 5-asst, 2-sacks, 2-TFL

 Colby Sieverding3, 3-solo 2TFL Cole Heim 3, 2-solo, asst TFL

Quintin Pickett 3, 2-solo, asst, sack, TFL

 Alex Pitts 2, 2-solo

 Ryder Michels 4, 4-asst ,sack

 Gavin Roling 2, 2-solo

 Jack Hiland 1, solo  

 Blaine Rainey 1, asst, TFL

Tyler Nemmers 1, asst  