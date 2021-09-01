Non -District Football
Bellevue 19
Northeast 12
At Goose Lake:
The Bellevue Comets opened their 2021 football season with a closely contested 19-12 non-district victory over the Rebels.
It was a typical opening game for both teams, filled with mental mistakes and penalties that slowed the game, but still a good win for the Comets.
The Rebels struck first. They took the opening kickoff and scored 3-minutes later on a 34-yard run. The PAT failed and it as 6-0 Rebels. That turned out to be the only lead they would have in the game.
The Comets answered quickly when senior back Cole Heim grabbed the kick-off followed good blocking and raced 85-yards for a score. Colby Sieverding’s PAT kick was good and the Comets led 7-6 a lead they never gave up the rest of the game.
The second quarter went scoreless and the game went to halftime 7-6 Comets.
The second half saw both teams find their offense and both scored in the 3rd quarter.
The Comets scored first at the 8:42 mark on a touchdown pass of 21 yards from quarterback Cole Heim to receiver Alex Pitts, the PAT failed and it was 13-6. The Rebels took the ensuing kick-off and scored on another 34-yard run, the two point try failed and it was 13-12 with 6:03 left in the 3rd period.
After a short kick the Comets put together a scoring drive capped off with a 20-yd run by Colby Sieverding. The PAT kick failed and it was 19 -12 Comets .
The game went to the final period and the defense of both teams ended the game at 19-12 Comets.
STATS
Scoring by quarter
Comets 7 0 12 0 -19
Rebels 6 0 6 0-12
Team Stats
Bellevue Northeast
11 1st downs 9
21:33 time of poss 25:29
211 yds tot-off 196 yds
49 no. of plays 58
4.3 yds per play 3.4
71 yds passing 25
6-15 comp.-att 6-12
1-2 tds-int 0-0
140 yds rushing 171
34 rushing att 46
13-80 pen-yds 6-40
0-0 fumb-lost 1-1
3-24 yds punts avg 5-17yds
Individual Stats
Passing-
Cole Heim 6-13 71 yds TD 2- ints
Tiler Nemmers -0-2
Receiving-
Alex Pitts 5-74 yds ,TD
Colby Sieverding 1-3yds
Rushing-
Colby Sieverding 11-58 yards, TD
Jacob Waller 6-41yards
Cole Heim9-14 yards
Alex Pitts 1-11 yards
Kick-returns
Cole Heim 1-85 yards, TD
Colby Sieverding 1-0 yds Tiler Nemmers 1-0 yards
Defense Stats
Tackles
Jackson Mueller 13 6-solo, 7 asst, TFL
Jacob Waller 8, 5-solo,3-asst, 3-sack, 3 TFL
Riley Carrier 5, 3-solo, 2-asst 3-sacks, 3-TFL
Casey Tath 6, 1-solo, 5-asst, 2-sacks, 2-TFL
Colby Sieverding3, 3-solo 2TFL Cole Heim 3, 2-solo, asst TFL
Quintin Pickett 3, 2-solo, asst, sack, TFL
Alex Pitts 2, 2-solo
Ryder Michels 4, 4-asst ,sack
Gavin Roling 2, 2-solo
Jack Hiland 1, solo
Blaine Rainey 1, asst, TFL
Tyler Nemmers 1, asst
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.