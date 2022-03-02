The Bellevue Comets marched their way through the Class 1A Region 4 division, winning all four games and advancing to the state tournament after the team defeated No. 6th ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 58-54 in overtime, on Saturday Feb. 26 in the 1A Sub-state 4 final at Clear Creek-Amana High School in Tiffin.
The Comets may have been considered underdogs in their last three games, but only on paper, said Coach Chet Knake.
“People outside of the River Valley Conference do not know how tough the competition is, especially in the North Division,” said Knake. “We played tough games and we are a battled tested team. I thought we had a chance if we got hot at the right time”.
The Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels would score the first four points of the game, while Bellevue’s Jensen Wedeking would get the Comets on the board with the first two points of the contest, making the score 4-2. The Rebels would lead most of the first quarter, but Hunter Putman hit a 3-point basket as the horn sounded, giving the Comets their first lead of the game at 12-11.
The Rebels would take the lead right back as they made a 3-point bucket, making the score 14-12.
Cole Heim then made back-to-back 3-point baskets, giving the Comets the lead back 20-14 with 5: 22 left in the second quarter.
Wedeking came up with a steal that led to a lay-up putting the Comets up 28-19 with one minute 42 seconds left until halftime. The Rebels would score the next five points, cutting the lead to 28-24 at halftime.
The Rebels scoring spree extended well into the third quarter as Gladbrook-Reinbeck scored the first 13 points, extending their lead 37-28.
The Comets finally got on the board as Jackson Mueller scored a basket and got fouled. Mueller made the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:13 left. Mueller would then pull off another old-fashioned 3-point play with 18 seconds.
The Rebels had a three-point lead with 53 seconds left in the game when Coach Knake called a time-out. Wedeking then scored on a 3-point shot, tying the score. Colby Sieverding gave the Comets back the lead on a basket with 20.6 seconds in the game, but the Rebels tied the score 47-47 with 7.4 seconds left, sending the game to overtime.
The Rebels would score first in overtime. With the score tied at 49-49, Wedeking got a steal and a lay-up, giving the Comets the lead that they would never surrender 51-49 with 1: 42 seconds. The Comets would score again and have a 53-49 lead with 56 seconds left in overtime.
The Rebels fouled the Comets, but Bellevue made their free throws in the last minute of overtime giving them the win and sending them to Des Moines.
BELLEVUE 58
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 54
B (13-12) 12 16 6 13 11 — 58
G (23-2) 11 13 13 10 7 — 54
Points — Jensen Wedeking 18; Colby Sieverding 14; Jackson Mueller 10; Hunter Putman 7; Cole Heim 6; Tyler Nimmers 3. Rebounds — Mueller 7; Robert Paulsen 6; Wedekink 5; Sieverding4; Heim 3; Putman 2; Nemmers 2. Assists — Nemmers 4; Wedeking 3; Sieverding 2; Putman 2; Heim 1; Mueller 1. Steals — Wedeking 2; Heim 2; Sieverding 2; Mueller 1; Putman 1. Blocks — Mueller 2; Paulsen 1. Fouls — Mueller 4; Paulsen 3; Cole Heim 2; Sieverding 2; Wedeking 1; Putman 1. FG — 23-52. 3PT — 5-15. FT — 7-10.
