The Bellevue Comets continued their successful track program with several athletes qualifying for the State Track Meet next week in Des Moines.
On May 11, track and field athletes from Bellevue performed at the Edgewood-Colesburg District Track Meet in an effort to qualify, and many of those tickets were punched.
A total of 15 schools participated at this meet with the Comet boys being narrowly edged out of First Place by Wapsie Valley, 134-126.
The payoff from this fine showing is the fact they will be participating in 7 events at State with Riley Carrier and Casey Tath leading the way in both individual events and relays.
Leading the Comet ladies at State will be Adessa Leibfried running in the 100M Dash as well as the 4x100M Relay.
Other state qualifiers advancing from the District Track Meet last Thursday include Distance Medley (Morgan Meyer, Cydney Tath, Cate Dunne and Grace Hingtgen). 4 X 100 Meter Relay (Morgan Meyer, Tayla Leibfried, Jami Portz and Adessa Leibfried).
The Comets boys qualified several in individual events as well, including the 200 Meter Dash (Casey Tath), 100 Meter Dash, (Casey Tath), Boys 400 Meter (Casey Tath), Boys 110 Meter (Riley Carrier) and Boys 400 Meter Hurdles (Riley Carrier), Boys 4 X 400 Meter Relay (Gabe Manders, Kaden Guenther, Riley Carrier, Casey Tath) and Boys 800 Sprint Medley (Nolan Dunne, Keenan Kilburg, Kaden Guenther and Gabe Manders).
